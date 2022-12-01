Read news from:
TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: How good are French American relations right now, tips for Paris Olympic tickets and why is Alsace so different?

As Emmanuel Macron is in the USA, Talking France takes a look at the long and sometimes complicated Franco-American relationship, as well as talking French Christmas festivals, baguette news, Olympic tickets and the life of one of France's greatest icons.

Published: 1 December 2022 09:32 CET
Host Ben McPartland is joined by two special guests – veteran CNN correspondent Jim Bittermann and French Today founder Camille Chevalier-Karfis, plus Local France editor Emma Pearson and journalist Genevieve Mansfield to talk about everything that has been happening in France.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

As Macron is wined and dined by Joe Biden, we look at what’s happening beneath the surface of this state visit, and why there are some tricky conversations ahead.

Jim Bittermann, the Paris-based CNN correspondent who has been covering France for more than four decades, told us: “President Macron is one of the few French leaders who can say he has had two state visits to the White House and I think at least in part this visit is about soothing ruffled feathers over the AUKUS submarine deal.

“On this visit I think they’re really concerned about the issues surrounding Ukraine, how they will get Ukraine through the winter, and what they can do to help with the energy crisis – but there are a couple of more difficult topics including the Inflation Reduction Act which France and Europe sees as unfair competition and the price of American liquified natural gas that is flowing into Europe.”

We’re also talking a look at the ups and downs of the French-American relationship through history, from the Revolutionary war to the ‘freedom fries’ of the 2000s.

We’re also talking bread – and why the French baguette has finally been recognised by UNESCO – and the latest on the Dijon mustard shortage.

We discuss the life of the great French icon Simone Veil, and why she’s back in the news this week after a ground-breaking event in parliament, and why the historic region of Alsace has a special Christmas festival.

We’ve got tips and getting tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics and life hacks to make your time in France a little easier.

Find the latest episode and all four series of the Talking France podcast HERE.

PODCAST: Why France faces a ‘cold turkey’ winter and how French high streets stay independent?

From spiralling prices to Paris scooters, via independent shops, France's best-known philosopher and a few French life hacks, here's the new episode of the Talking France podcast.

Published: 24 November 2022 08:42 CET
Updated: 26 November 2022 13:34 CET
Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield, political columnist John Lichfield and French language expert and founder of French Today Camille Chevalier-Karfis to discuss everything that has been happening in France this week. 

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, you can download it HERE or listen on the link below.

We start with looking at why France’s low inflation figures paint a perhaps misleading picture, and why the government should be worried about January, with John warning of a ‘tsunami’ of price rises to come.

We’re also looking at why France traditionally does badly compared to its European neighbours when it comes to learning English, with Camille suggesting that it may be down to a particularly French characteristic – fear of being ridiculed. 

And we also like to answer the big questions – such as how France manages to maintain so many independent shops and who is Bernard-Henri Lévy and why does his shirt always seem to be unbuttoned?

We’re also taking a look at why e-scooters could be banned in Paris, and finish up with Ben, Emma and Gen sharing some of the life hacks that they have picked up to make time in France easier, cheaper and more fun. 

You can find this episode of Talking France, on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, or find all four series HERE.

