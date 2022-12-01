PODCAST: How good are French American relations right now, tips for Paris Olympic tickets and why is Alsace so different?

Host Ben McPartland is joined by two special guests – veteran CNN correspondent Jim Bittermann and French Today founder Camille Chevalier-Karfis, plus Local France editor Emma Pearson and journalist Genevieve Mansfield to talk about everything that has been happening in France.

As Macron is wined and dined by Joe Biden, we look at what’s happening beneath the surface of this state visit, and why there are some tricky conversations ahead.

Jim Bittermann, the Paris-based CNN correspondent who has been covering France for more than four decades, told us: “President Macron is one of the few French leaders who can say he has had two state visits to the White House and I think at least in part this visit is about soothing ruffled feathers over the AUKUS submarine deal.

“On this visit I think they’re really concerned about the issues surrounding Ukraine, how they will get Ukraine through the winter, and what they can do to help with the energy crisis – but there are a couple of more difficult topics including the Inflation Reduction Act which France and Europe sees as unfair competition and the price of American liquified natural gas that is flowing into Europe.”

We’re also talking a look at the ups and downs of the French-American relationship through history, from the Revolutionary war to the ‘freedom fries’ of the 2000s.

We’re also talking bread – and why the French baguette has finally been recognised by UNESCO – and the latest on the Dijon mustard shortage.

We discuss the life of the great French icon Simone Veil, and why she’s back in the news this week after a ground-breaking event in parliament, and why the historic region of Alsace has a special Christmas festival.

We’ve got tips and getting tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics and life hacks to make your time in France a little easier.

