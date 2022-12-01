Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SPORT

Olympics mean no Paris finish for 2024 Tour de France

For the first time since 1905, the Tour de France will not have its usual finish in Paris in 2024, closing instead with a time trial in Nice, organisers announced on Thursday.

Published: 1 December 2022 13:27 CET
Olympics mean no Paris finish for 2024 Tour de France
The announcement that Nice will host the final stage of the 2024 Tour de France (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

Although the race has been brought forward one week so as not to clash directly with the Olympic Games, which is being hosted in 2024 by Paris, it will still finish on July 21, just five days before the opening ceremony.

Hence the decision to move the finish to Nice on the southern Mediterranean coast. The city has hosted the Tour 37 times previously with two starts, in 1981 and 2020.

“Nice is a city that shines, it’s known around the world,” Tour director Christian Prudhomme told AFP

“There is the beauty of the setting and the mountains nearby. The city offers an exceptional setting and a great course.”

The race will also conclude with an individual time trial for the first time since the legendary finish in 1989 when American Greg Lemond stole the yellow jersey from Frenchman Laurent Fignon, winning by just eight seconds, the smallest margin in history of the Tour.

The first two Tour de France races in 1903 and 1904 both concluded in Ville d’Avray, just outside Paris, but every edition since 1905 has ended in the capital.

Since 1975, that has meant a grand showpiece along the Champs-Elysees.

The race is already slated to return there in 2025.

“We will be delighted to return to Paris and the Champs-Élysées for the 50th anniversary of the first arrival on the Champs in 2025”, said Prudhomme.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

‘A good thing’ for footballers to express values, says France’s PM

France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne - speaking in Berlin - said that footballers should be allowed to express their values, amid controversy over FIFA's stance against the 'OneLove' armband on the pitch.

Published: 25 November 2022 17:41 CET
'A good thing' for footballers to express values, says France's PM

“There are rules for what happens on the field but I think it’s a good thing for players to be able to express themselves on the values that we obviously completely share, while respecting the rules of the tournament,” said Borne at a press conference in Berlin on Friday.

Germany’s players made headlines before Wednesday’s shock loss to Japan when the team lined up for their pre-match photo with their hands covering their mouths after FIFA’s threat to sanction players wearing the rainbow-themed armband.

Seven European nations, including Germany, had previously planned for their captains to wear the armband, but backed down over FIFA’s warning.

Following Germany’s action, Wales and the Netherlands have since come out to say they would not mirror the protest.

Borne’s visit to Germany was her first since she was named to her post in May.

Following talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the two leaders signed an agreement for “mutual support” on “guaranteeing their energy supplies”.

Concrete measures outlined in the deal include France sending Germany gas supplies as Berlin seeks to make up for gaping holes in deliveries from Russia.

Germany meanwhile would help France “secure its electricity supplies over winter”, according to the document.

France had since 1981 been a net exporter of electricity to its neighbours because of its nuclear plants. But maintenance issues dogging the plants have left France at risk of power cuts in case of an extremely cold winter.

The two leaders also affirmed their countries’ commitment to backing Ukraine “to the end of” its conflict with invaders Russia.

SHOW COMMENTS