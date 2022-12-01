For members
10 of the best French December traditions
The Christmas and New Year holidays in France are not quite as big a deal as they are in some countries, but they are still full of fun traditions - from eating 13 deserts to visiting a light festival or being stalked by a terrifying old man with a whip.
Published: 1 December 2022 16:23 CET
Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP
Oldest allies: The best and worst moments of the French-American relationship
From military support to submarine disputes, statute-giving to French fry boycotts, the relationship between France and the USA has had its ups and downs over the last 250 years. As Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden meet in Washington, we take a look at some of the highs and lows.
Published: 1 December 2022 13:54 CET
