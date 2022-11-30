BREAKING: French rail unions call weekend strike, with 60% of TGVs cancelled

Unions have called a strike running from Friday, December 2nd to Sunday, December 4th, which is expected to cause major disruption on the national train network.

Overall it is predicted that just four in 10 of the normal services will be running on the high-speed TGV and Intercité lines, although local TER services will not be affected.

Normal traffic is set to resume on Monday, although it is expected that there will be significant knock-on disruption.

SNCF predicts that it will be running;

TGV Nord – half of normal services

TGV Est – 1 train in 3

TGV Atlantique – 1 train in 4

TGV Sud-Est – 1 train in 3

OUIGO – 1 train in 4

Anyone who has pre-booked tickets will get a message via SMS or the SNCF Connect app if their train is affected. The strike will not affect public transport in cities, or suburban trains such as the link between Paris and its airports.

The TGV Lyria service, which runs between France and Switzerland, is likely to see some services cancelled.

More to follow