Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

BREAKING

BREAKING: French rail unions call weekend strike, with 60% of TGVs cancelled

French rail operator SNCF has announced that around 60 percent of TGV trains will be cancelled this weekend after conductors and ticket inspectors voted for strike action.

Published: 30 November 2022 12:30 CET
BREAKING: French rail unions call weekend strike, with 60% of TGVs cancelled
Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP

Unions have called a strike running from Friday, December 2nd to Sunday, December 4th, which is expected to cause major disruption on the national train network.

Overall it is predicted that just four in 10 of the normal services will be running on the high-speed TGV and Intercité lines, although local TER services will not be affected.

Normal traffic is set to resume on Monday, although it is expected that there will be significant knock-on disruption.

SNCF predicts that it will be running;

TGV Nord – half of normal services
TGV Est – 1 train in 3
TGV Atlantique – 1 train in 4
TGV Sud-Est – 1 train in 3
OUIGO – 1 train in 4

Anyone who has pre-booked tickets will get a message via SMS or the SNCF Connect app if their train is affected. The strike will not affect public transport in cities, or suburban trains such as the link between Paris and its airports. 

The TGV Lyria service, which runs between France and Switzerland, is likely to see some services cancelled. 

More to follow

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

STRIKES

French airline staff threaten strikes over Christmas

Unions representing cabin crew on several airlines have threatened to take strike action over the Christmas holidays in a series of increasingly bitter pay disputes.

Published: 28 November 2022 16:57 CET
French airline staff threaten strikes over Christmas

Cabin crew for Air France have already outlined dates for possible strike days, while unions representing staff at Easyjet and Ryanair are threatening “massive disruption” unless their demands are met.

The SNPNC-FO union, which represents cabin crew working in France, is calling for pay increases for its members working for budget airline Easyjet, warning that if no agreement is reached there will be a “very high risk” of walk-outs over Christmas.

Strikes, prices and services – what you need to know about travel over Christmas 2022

No exact dates have been proposed yet, but the union says that the current pay offer does not cover the rising cost of living, adding “the management will be responsible for the disruptions suffered by our customers”.

Cabin crew at Air France have filed a provisional strike notice from December 22nd to January 2nd, although whether staff actually walk out depends on how the pay negotiations go.

“This notice should serve as a warning to our management,” explains a union leaflet. “If this warning is not heeded, only a strong mobilisation will be able to tip the balance.”

So far the only confirmed strike action is at Air Antilles and Air Guyane – which mostly run flights between France and the Caribbean and French Guyana. Their staff will be walking out between December 17th and December 22nd, unless there is a breakthrough in pay negotiations. 

Ryanair crew working in Belgium have also threatened strike action over Christmas, although so far their French colleagues have not revealed any strike plans. 

Things look better for rail and ferry travel, with no strikes currently planned – although anyone with a trip to the UK planned should be aware of strike days planned by British rail staff over the Christmas and New Year period.

French airport ground staff and air traffic controllers won themselves a pay rise after strike action over the summer holidays. 

You can find all the latest strike information for France on our strikes page HERE.

SHOW COMMENTS