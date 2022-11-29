Read news from:
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French phrase of the Day: Etre en PLS

This one can actually save someone's life.

Published: 29 November 2022 12:25 CET
Why do I need to know être en PLS? 

Because it’s not quite as life-threatening as it sounds.

What does it mean 

Être en PLS or je suis en PLS – roughly pronounced zhe swee en pay el ess – literally means ‘I am in the PLS (Position Latérale de Sécurité)’, which is the medical position you put an unconscious victim in. In English you would usually say ‘the recovery position’.

However it’s real meaning is ‘I am tired’ or ‘I am disappointed in a situation’ or sometimes ‘I have a terrible hangover’ – it’s roughly equivalent to saying in English ‘I’m knackered’, ‘I’m broken’ or ‘I’m destroyed’ – but crucially it’s not used for really serious situations that might genuinely destroy your life. It’s an exaggerated complaint. 

This is a phrase common among young people. ‘En PLS‘ is used in its original form by rescue teams trying to save lives, but has recently entered Gen Z’s vocabulary to emphasise a complaint.

Use it like this 

Après cette réunion, je suis en PLS – I’m knackered [British English] after that meeting

J’ai trop bu hier soir, je suis en PLS – I drank too much last night, I’m broken

J’ai perdu mes clés de voiture, je suis en PLS – I lost my car keys, I’m so pissed off. 

You can also say 

Je suis au fond du gouffre – I am at the bottom of the abyss (another dramatic one, it means being disappointed)

Je suis dans le mal – I’m in trouble

Je ne me sens pas bien – I don’t feel good

Je suis KO – I’m exhausted [from the English sporting term KO – knock out]

French Expression of the Day: À la one again

Half of it is in English, but this 'franglish' expression is not logical for native speakers of English.

Published: 28 November 2022 15:05 CET
French Expression of the Day: À la one again

Why do I need to know à la one again ?

Because if you finished your task in a rush, you may have done it like this.

What does it mean?

À la one again – roughly pronounced ah la wun eh-gehn –  means to do something carelessly, quickly, or nonsensically. It translates precisely to “in the manner of the one again.”

This slang expression first entered the French vocabulary in the 1990’s, and as you may have noticed it combines French and English words, in a way that does not make much sense to your average English-speaker. 

The phrase is popular amongst young people in France, but its origins are up for debate. Most people in France would recognise it as having been popularised again by the comedian Franck Duboscq in his sketches.

Use it like this

J’ai oublié que j’avais un projet à rendre aujourd’hui, alors j’ai fait un truc à la one again. – I forgot I had a project due today, so I threw something together carelessly.

J’ai fait la liste des invités à la one again donc ce sera un groupe de personnes au hasard. – I made the invitation list haphazardly so the group will be random.

