Apéro to digestif: What to expect from every step of a French dinner
Whether it's Christmas dinner with your French in-laws or a meal with some new friends or neighbours, after you have been in France for some time you will probably be invited for dinner in a French home - so what should you expect and what manners do you need to know about?
Published: 29 November 2022 10:42 CET
The tables during the state dinner hosted by the French President for the South Korean President at the Elysee Palace (Photo by Christophe Petit-Tesson / POOL / AFP)
Does Beaujolais Nouveau wine deserve its bad reputation?
Beaujolais Nouveau wine suffers from a number of negative stereotypes - but are these rumours more fiction than fact?
Published: 17 November 2022 11:17 CET
