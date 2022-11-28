Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From court rulings to Olympic tickets, strikes to a state visit - here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 28 November 2022 09:06 CET
The Louvre-Lens museum in Lens in northern France is 10 years old. Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP

Monday 

Island hopping – Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin will visit the tiny Pacific island of Nouvelle Calédonie for discussions on the island’s future status. The island has held three referendums in recent years, narrowly voting to remain a part of France’s overseas territories. 

Tuesday

Demo – Industrial action and demonstrations among staff at psychiatric hospitals, protesting under-funding and the “alarming situation of public mental health care”.

Court ruling – a tribunal in Bayonne will rule on the case of a restaurant owner who refused entry to a woman wearing the Muslim headscarf.

Wednesday

Stateside – President Emmanuel Macron will visit the USA for what will be the first official state visit of the Biden administration.

Football – the French team take on Tunisia in the final game of the pool stages of the men’s World Cup in Qatar – France has already qualified for the next stage of the tournament.

Thursday

Olympic tickets – registration opens for the draw to get tickets for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics. Those interested have until January 31st to register to have their named added to the draw for tickets.

Strike – the union representing medical biologists have called for strike action, which may affect the results time of tests such as blood tests.

Lights out – the rule forbidding light-up advertising boards overnight in Paris comes into effect. A national law came into force at the start of November banning illuminated advertising between the hours of 1am and 6am, with the exception of public transport. However the city of Paris has gone further and banned it between 11.45pm and 6am, with no transport exception. 

Saturday

Nice – the Christmas market opens in Nice, and runs until January 2rd. The north-east tends to be the ‘Christmas capital’ of France, with the biggest and most elaborate markets which are mostly now open and run until early January, but across France most towns will have some kind of festive market or event.

Election – first round of elections for the centre-right party Les Républicains as they choose a new party leader. 

Sunday

Museum fête – the Louvre-Lens museum celebrates 10 years since it opened – the satellite of the Louvre museum in the north-east town of Lens currently has a special exhibition on the history of Egyptology and hieroglyphics. 

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From votes on unemployment reform and bullfighting to Christmas markets and wine festivals, via a memorial to victims of the Channel tragedy, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 21 November 2022 09:28 CET
On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Unemployment reform – the government will announce the detailed framework of its planned reform to the unemployment system, which has already sparked protest from unions and leftist politicians.

Tuesday

France match – the French team play their first game in the men’s football World Cup in Qatar. They will be taking on Australia without their star player Karim Benzema, who has been ruled out of the entire tournament with an injury.

Restos du coeur campaign – the charity Restos du coeur, which provides food for homeless people and those living in poverty, launches its seasonal campaign, so expect to see collection points springing up for donated food.

Thursday

Thanksgiving – Americans in France will be celebrating Thanksgiving with the traditional turkey dinner.

Channel tragedy – memorials will take place in several French towns to the 27 people who died after trying to cross the Channel to the UK in a small boat on November 24th 2021.

Bullfighting – the French parliament will vote on a bill proposed by MP Aymeric Caron to ban bullfighting, which remains popular in south west France despite decades of campaigning from animal rights activists.

Friday

Strasbourg Christmas market – France’s largest Christmas market, held in the eastern town of Strasbourg, opens today.

Black Friday – the American tradition of ‘Black Friday’ sales are becoming increasingly popular in France, despite campaigns against them by environmental activists who say they promote over-consumption, so expect your inbox to be clogged up with emails offering discounts and promotions. 

Paris wine festival – the Paris wine festival known as Grand Tasting begins. Held on Friday and Saturday in the Carrousel du Louvre mini shopping centre, entry is by ticket only.

Saturday

France v Denmark – the French men’s team have their second World Cup pool match, this time against Denmark.

