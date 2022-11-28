For members
LIVING IN FRANCE
How and when to send Christmas presents from France
If you want to send Christmas presents to friends and family overseas you need to know the deadline dates and how to avoid being hit with extra charges - here's what you need to know.
Published: 28 November 2022 13:34 CET
Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP
For members
LIVING IN FRANCE
MAP: Which areas of France are set to see a population fall by 2070?
Forecasts predict that the French population in 2070 will be about the same size it is today - but the overall population will be considerably older and have seen a significant geographical shift.
Published: 28 November 2022 11:53 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments