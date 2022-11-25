Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LIVING IN FRANCE

Markets, pests and public transport: 6 essential articles for life in France

From Constitutional changes to Christmas markets, via Paris transport issues, pest control and festive strikes - here are half-a-dozen must-read articles for life in France.

Published: 27 November 2022 08:38 CET
Markets, pests and public transport: 6 essential articles for life in France
The French city of Saint-Etienne lights up for Christmas. Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP

Lawmakers in the French parliament voted to add the right to abortion to the constitution in response to recent changes in the United States and Poland. But how easy is it to amend the Constitution in France? We explain…

Can France’s Constitution be changed to add the right to abortion?

France’s former Prime Minister Jean Castex is set to take charge of Paris’s RATP transport network and says he ‘looks forward’ to the job ahead – here are 10 of the biggest challenges he faces.

The 10 problems with Paris transport system France’s ex-PM must deal with

Speaking of transport issues in the capital – are e-scooters an essential new part of the Paris’ transportation landscape or a dangerous menace to pedestrians and motorists alike? Readers of The Local weighed in on whether the city should ban rental schemes.

Inherently unsafe’ – Why Paris readers want e-scooter rental schemes banned

You may not want to think about them, but pests (of the animal and fungal kind) are a common part of the experience of living in France, particularly in the cities – here’s what you need to know if you have unwelcome visitors in your home.

Bedbugs, mice, and mould: How to handle infestations in your French home

Let’s move on to happier thoughts – sort of. Christmas time; mistletoe and strikes… for the past two Christmases strict Covid-19 rules prevented many people from travelling. This year that isn’t an issue, but there are strikes, service reductions and high ticket prices to contend with.

Strikes, prices and services – what you need to know about Christmas travel to France

But, once you’re in France, you do get to enjoy a proper seasonal spectacle as, towns and cities across France get into the festive spirit. Here’s our list of go-to seasonal markets, fetes and fairs.

14 of the best Christmas markets in France in 2022

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

LIVING IN FRANCE

MAP: The 20 cheapest French towns and cities to live in

The cost of living is a hot topic in France and across Europe right now - so where are the cheapest places to live?

Published: 25 November 2022 15:28 CET
MAP: The 20 cheapest French towns and cities to live in

At a time when purchasing power has never been so central to French people’s concerns, French daily Le Parisien has compiled a list of towns and cities where your money will go the furthest.

In order to produce this ranking, Le Parisien compiled the average salary in each location and then looked at the price of the average supermarket shop, the cost of transport (fuel as well as public transport), property prices (to buy or rent), property tax rates and the cost of a cinema ticket. 

READ ALSO Food, fuel and transport: Which prices will rise in France in 2023?

And it turns out smaller is better.

Of the 96 towns and cities tested, Niort, in the département of Deux-Sèvres in south west France (population around 60,000) came top,

Laval, in Mayenne (population around 50,000) was third; Saint-Brieuc, in the Brittany département of Côtes-d’Armor (population around 45,000), was 8th, and Rodez, down in the southern département of Aveyron (pop: c 25,000) was 10th.

The 20 most wallet-friendly towns in France are:

  1. Niort
  2. Châteauroux
  3. Laval
  4. Nevers
  5. Belfort
  6. Chaumont
  7. Épinal
  8. Saint-Brieuc
  9. Saint-Étienne
  10. Rodez
  11. Châlons-en-Champagne
  12. Quimper
  13. Arras
  14. Foix
  15. Poitiers
  16. Le Mans
  17. Colmar
  18. Montauban
  19. Bourg-en-Bresse
  20. Nantes

READ ALSO The 20 small towns most popular with house-hunters in France

Niort gains, the study found, in part because it has offered free local public transport since 2017 - a policy that other towns that rank well also implement, including second-placed Châteauroux (Indre), Bourg-en-Bresse (Ain, 24th) and Gap (Hautes-Alpes, 63rd).

For various reasons, including infrastructure, offering free public transport that meets higher levels of demand in larger cities is unviable, the report said. 

In fact, France’s larger cities are noticeably low in Le Parisien’s rankings. Lyon stumbled on to the list in 58th, Paris in 77th, Marseille 84th, and Montpellier 90th. Nantes, coming in 20th, is the only ‘large city’ representative in the top 20.

READ ALSO Wild boar, fast internet and kindly neighbours – why small-town France has the best of all worlds

The report stated that, despite salaries being little higher than average in larger conurbations, people also pay more for shopping, public transport, movie tickets, and housing.

The survey found that, on the whole, your euro goes further in the west of the country - where supermarkets are cheaper, and towns aren’t too congested, while the cost of a tank of fuel is lower, as are - researchers discovered - the more abstract costs, such as insurance, for the same level of service as elsewhere.

READ ALSO OPINION: An inflation ‘tsunami’ is about to hit France

Eastern France, the study found, benefited from relatively cheap property prices - offering more bang for a house-buying buck than the expensive ‘coastal bounce’-affected south or the Ile-de-France region, which orbits the cost-of-living singularity that is Paris.

SHOW COMMENTS