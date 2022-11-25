Markets, pests and public transport: 6 essential articles for life in France

Lawmakers in the French parliament voted to add the right to abortion to the constitution in response to recent changes in the United States and Poland. But how easy is it to amend the Constitution in France? We explain…

Can France’s Constitution be changed to add the right to abortion?

France’s former Prime Minister Jean Castex is set to take charge of Paris’s RATP transport network and says he ‘looks forward’ to the job ahead – here are 10 of the biggest challenges he faces.

The 10 problems with Paris transport system France’s ex-PM must deal with

Speaking of transport issues in the capital – are e-scooters an essential new part of the Paris’ transportation landscape or a dangerous menace to pedestrians and motorists alike? Readers of The Local weighed in on whether the city should ban rental schemes.

Inherently unsafe’ – Why Paris readers want e-scooter rental schemes banned

You may not want to think about them, but pests (of the animal and fungal kind) are a common part of the experience of living in France, particularly in the cities – here’s what you need to know if you have unwelcome visitors in your home.

Bedbugs, mice, and mould: How to handle infestations in your French home

Let’s move on to happier thoughts – sort of. Christmas time; mistletoe and strikes… for the past two Christmases strict Covid-19 rules prevented many people from travelling. This year that isn’t an issue, but there are strikes, service reductions and high ticket prices to contend with.

Strikes, prices and services – what you need to know about Christmas travel to France

But, once you’re in France, you do get to enjoy a proper seasonal spectacle as, towns and cities across France get into the festive spirit. Here’s our list of go-to seasonal markets, fetes and fairs.

14 of the best Christmas markets in France in 2022