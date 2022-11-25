Read news from:
MIGRANT CRISIS

Tributes for migrants, one year after ‘avoidable’ Channel tragedy

Tributes and demonstrations took place in France on Thursday for the 27 migrants who died exactly a year ago in a Channel boat disaster that France's interior minister has admitted should have been prevented.

Published: 25 November 2022 08:45 CET
Emergency services at Calais on the night, last year, 27 migrants died when their boat sank in the Channel. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP)

Several boats packed with rescuers and local elected figures took to sea off the coast of Dunkirk on Thursday to mark the anniversary of the most deadly migrant accident in the Channel on record.

They tossed wreaths into the water and paused to remember the 27 people, mostly from Iraq, who perished when their inflatable boat floundered overnight in the middle of the shipping channel between France and Britain.

“It’s a tragedy that we were expecting and there will probably be others,” said the head of the local branch of the SNSM lifeboat service, Alain Ledaguenel.

Elsewhere, a protest march organised by a local charity saw people walk from the centre of Dunkirk to the beach behind a banner reading “Your borders, our dead”.

One of the marchers read out the names of the deceased while facing the water.

‘Should have intervened’

Documents from a French investigation into the accident that have been reported in the media suggest that French and British sea rescue coordinators passed the buck as the boat sank.

In the first SOS calls, the boat appears to have been just inside French waters but drifting towards the British boundary, but neither side sent out a
rescue boat, according to Le Monde newspaper.

“Everything that has been written is quite shocking,” French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told the France 3 TV channel on Wednesday evening. “From what I understand… we should have intervened because by the looks of things they were in French waters,” he added.

In Paris on Thursday evening, around 100 people demonstrated at the Place de la Republique. White leaves bearing the names of the dead were placed at the foot of the column in the centre of the square.

A letter was read out from the widow of a man who lost his life, the father of her two children, which said that he “did not deserve to die like that”.

Meanwhile, 65 humanitarian associations from Britain, Belgium and France have called on the British government to provide legal routes for asylum seekers in a joint letter published in Le Monde.

The British government has programmes to help Ukrainians and Afghan refugees, but many others are forced to cross the Channel to make a claim for
asylum.

POLITICS

French MPs vote to add the right to abortion to the constitution

Lawmakers in the French parliament voted on Thursday to add the right to abortion to the constitution in response to recent changes in the United States and Poland.

Published: 24 November 2022 16:20 CET
Members of parliament from the left-wing La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party and the ruling centrist coalition agreed on Thursday on the wording of the new clause, which was then put to a larger vote.

“The law guarantees the effectiveness and equal access to the right to voluntarily end a pregnancy,” reads the proposed constitutional addition to article 66.

It was passed in the Assemblée nationale with a large majority – 337 to 32 against, but still needs to be approved in the Senate.    

“It’s a big step… but it’s just the first step,” said centrist MP Sacha Houlie from Macron’s Renaissance party.

The initiative was prompted by the US Supreme Court’s explosive decision this year to overturn the nationwide right to termination procedures for Americans.

In Europe, the conservative government of Poland has also heavily restricted abortion rights.

LFI lawmaker Mathilde Panot said the move was necessary in France to “protect ourselves against a regression”.   

In a speech to parliament, she cited the late French writer and women’s rights activist Simone de Beauvoir.

“We only need a political, economic or religious crisis for the rights of women to come into question,” she said.

The agreement was a rare instance of cooperation between the hard-left LFI and the centrist allies of President Emmanuel Macron – who no longer have an overall majority in the National Assembly.

A previous attempt to inscribe the right to abortion as well as contraception into the constitution, with different wording, was rejected by the conservative-dominated Senate in October.

Many conservative and Catholic politicians have announced their misgivings, seeing it as unnecessary given the legal protections already in place.

“It appears totally misplaced to open a debate which, although it exists in the United States, does not exist in France,” far-right leader Marine Le Pen said in a statement this week.

“No political group is thinking about questioning access to abortions,” she said.

Parliamentary records initially showed Le Pen voting in favour of the change on Thursday, but these were later corrected to reveal she was not there for the vote. Her spokesman said this was due to a medical issue. MPs from her party and the right-wing Les Républicains abstained.

Abortion was legalised in France in 1974 in a law championed by health minister Simone Veil, a women’s rights icon granted the rare honour of burial at the Pantheon by Macron upon her death in 2018.

