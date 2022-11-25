France and Ireland to create new combined train and ferry tickets

Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin is currently in Paris visiting French president Emmanuel Macron, and the pair have jointly announced the creation of the new ticket, “in order to encourage green mobility between France and Ireland”.
The joint statement added that the ticket will be in effect by summer 2023, saying: “The objective will be to allow, in particular our young people, to travel between our two countries thanks to a green, simple and reasonably priced deal.”
Full details are yet to be confirmed, but the idea sounds similar to the ‘Franco-German ticket’ announced earlier this month, which will give special deals on train tickets between France and Germany to young people.
Full details of that scheme are set to be announced in January.
Martin was in Paris for the signing of the Celtic Interconnector agreement between France and Ireland, an electricity agreement that links France and Ireland via a 500km undersea cable.
Historic signing of the 🇮🇪🇫🇷#CelticInterconnector in #Paris
– 575km cable
– Between Cork and Brittany
– Powering 450,000 homes
– Giving us cheaper electricity
– & Energy security
@EirGrid @rte_france @AgnesRunacher @MichealMartinTD pic.twitter.com/IVgpuKCMVu
— Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) November 25, 2022
At present journeys between France and Ireland require separate tickets for French trains, Irish trains and the ferry, unless you are travelling with an Interrail pass which can in certain circumstances include ferry travel.
The Franco-Irish ticket would replicate that system, but for single journeys rather than the multi-journey pass of Interrail.
