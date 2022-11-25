Food, fuel and transport: Which prices will rise in France in 2023?

Electricity and gas bills

French households have so far been extremely fortunate compared to their European neighbours, and have seen minimal or no rises to their utility bills. This is because the government imposed a price freeze on gas prices and a maximum four percent rise on electricity prices, but both of these measures expire at the end of this year.

From January, gas bills can rise by a maximum of 15 percent and from February electricity bills can rise by a maximum of 15 percent. For the average household, this will represent an extra €20 a month.

Petrol prices

The government is also currently helping out motorists with fuel prices using the fuel rebate – which is applied at the pump and results in lower costs to motorists filling up their cars. In mid November this fell from 35 cents per litre to 10 cents a litre, and will disappear entirely at the end of the year.

Instead, there will be targeted help to low-income households and people who use their car for work, although full details of how this will work have not yet been revealed.

This will result in an extra €5 for the average driver to fill their car compared to the December price, and an extra €17.50 compared to the early November price.

Food prices

The price of food has already risen significantly since 2020, but supermarket boss Michel-Edouard Leclerc (head of the E.Leclerc chain) has warned of a “tsunami” of price rises in 2023.

This is largely due to suppliers increasing prices, he said, after trying not to pass on price rises to customers in 2022, so is likely to affect all supermarket chains.

Leclerc himself listed some of the predicted rises with preserved fruit and vegetables rising by around 20 percent, animal products by 15 percent and coffee by 10 percent.

Les hausses qu'on nous demande pour 2023 :

– Conserves de légumes : +17,74%

– Conserves de fruits : +20,55%

– Café : +10,53%

– Produits animaliers : +41%

– Féculents : +10%

– Volaille : +13%

– Papier : +11% https://t.co/wh6aLa1ZoX — Michel-Edouard Leclerc (@Leclerc_MEL) November 21, 2022

Rising prices from food suppliers will also have a likely knock-on effect on the prices at restaurants and cafés.

Train tickets

Train tickets are also set to rise in 2023, to cover rising utility costs for the company, although the transport minister requested that the state-owned SNCF apply a ‘price shield’ to rises.

The average price rise will be five percent, applied on TGV services and regional trains. The price rises will come into effect “in 2023” with no exact start date given.

Public transport users in Paris are also likely to see price rises, with the monthly Navigo pass set to rise to either €80 or €90 – negotiations are still ongoing.

Clothes

The price of clothing around Europe has already risen and is projected to rise by between five and 20 percent during the final months of 2022 and start of 2023, according to the Union des industries textiles (textile industry union).

This is related to the rising price of oil since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – oil is needed to make certain fabrics like polyester while rising fuel prices also have an effect, since 96 percent of clothes on sale in France are made abroad.