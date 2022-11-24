Read news from:
TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: Why France faces a ‘cold turkey’ winter and how French high streets stay independent?

From spiralling prices to Paris scooters, via independent shops, France's best-known philosopher and a few French life hacks, here's the new episode of the Talking France podcast.

Published: 24 November 2022 08:42 CET
PODCAST: Why France faces a 'cold turkey' winter and how French high streets stay independent?

Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield, political columnist John Lichfield and French language expert and founder of French Today Camille Chevalier-Karfis to discuss everything that has been happening in France this week. 

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, you can download it HERE or listen on the link below.

We start with looking at why France’s low inflation figures paint a perhaps misleading picture, and why the government should be worried about January, with John warning of a ‘tsunami’ of price rises to come.

We’re also looking at why France traditionally does badly compared to its European neighbours when it comes to learning English, with Camille suggesting that it may be down to a particularly French characteristic – fear of being ridiculed. 

And we also like to answer the big questions – such as how France manages to maintain so many independent shops and who is Bernard-Henri Lévy and why does his shirt always seem to be unbuttoned?

We’re also taking a look at why e-scooters could be banned in Paris, and finish up with Ben, Emma and Gen sharing some of the life hacks that they have picked up to make time in France easier, cheaper and more fun. 

You can find this episode of Talking France, on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, or find all four series HERE.

PODCAST: Why France is facing a ‘dangerous moment’ and who is the ‘French Murdoch’?

In this week's episode of Talking France you can listen to the team discuss everything from Beaujolais wine and a move to ban bullfighting to the story of the 'French Rupert Murdoch'. Plus find out why John Lichfield believes the country is facing a "dangerous moment".

Published: 17 November 2022 09:11 CET
Updated: 20 November 2022 12:01 CET
PODCAST: Why France is facing a 'dangerous moment' and who is the 'French Murdoch'?

Talking France is back with a new episode on Thursday, which marks one of the big day’s in France’s cultural calendar.

Read on to find out what’s on Talking France this week or simply download it here or press play below.

It’s Beaujolais Nouveau day, when the 2022 batch of Beaujolais wines hits the shelves. We’ll explain why it’s such a big event – but why it was even bigger in the 1980s.

This week we also discuss bullfighting, yes bullfighting exists in France, well at least in certain parts of the country. But for how much longer? The controversial blood-sport is in the line of fire of lawmakers and animal rights groups.

We’ll also discuss why John Lichfield believes France is facing a “dangerous moment” with fuel prices set to soar once again.

“We are just four years on from the Gilets Jaunes movement which was a protest against the threat of rising fuel prices. But these (protest movements) tend to develop very quickly like a squall and we could see a lot of problems in the weeks ahead,” said John.

Also in this week’s episode we look at whether €72.2 million could bring an end to the dangerous and deadly Channel migrant crossings and what happened to the 234 migrants on a rescue ship that was allowed to dock in France.

And we’ll also hear about an almighty row involving the man some call “France’s Rupert Murdoch” and learn some French insults that we don’t recommend you use – (but they are useful to know).

Do you live on the coast of France? A new report has mapped out those parts of the country’s coastline which could one day be under water. We’ll take you through them to see if you area or favourite coastal resort in France is affected.

Our host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France’s journalists Gen Mansfield and James Harrington, our politics expert John Lichfield and special guest Caroline Conner from Lyon Wine Tastings.

You can find the podcast on Spotify, Apple, Google podcasts or download it HERE, and find all of series 1-3 HERE

