PARIS

Paris e-scooter operators unveil new safety measures in bid to avoid ban

Faced with the possibility that the Paris mayor will ban the devices, the city's three electric scooter hire operators have announced new plans for making the devices safer and more sustainable.

Published: 24 November 2022 14:07 CET
Dott, TIER and Lime electric scooters in Paris (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

Electric scooter rental operators in Paris unveiled “strong improvements” to enhance safety and sustainability.

The heads of the city’s three e-scooter operators – Lime, Dott, and Tier – are hoping new measures will encourage the city to keep the controversial electric scooter rental fleets.

Paris city hall has floated the idea of not renewing contracts for the scooter rental companies, which are set to expire in February 2023, due to safety concerns. 

“Shared e-scooters now offer an efficient, highly regulated transport service which is being used by hundreds of thousands of Parisians. We have listened to the requests from the City of Paris and believe that we have provided robust and effective responses,” said the CEOs of the three companies, in a joint statement shared with The Local.

In September, Paris’ town hall asked the three scooter operators to develop measures that would make the devices more safe, sustainable, and better integrated into the public space. 

On Thursday, the companies revealed their proposed measures:

  • Extending age verification tools to the entirety of the city’s scooter fleet by Monday, November 28th.
  • Adding vehicle registration plates to all scooters to increase rider accountability. This would facilitate better enforcement of traffic and highway code violations, according to the companies. through easier reporting of highway code violations
  • Banning offenders – this would constitute removing users who repeatedly violate the highway code.
  • Funding an experiment using camera technology to detect highway code violations
  • Testing sidewalk detection technology to prevent pavement riding
  • An education campaign (produced by all three operators) to raise awareness of highway code laws and responsible use
  • Creating of a ‘micro-mobility observatory’ to produce independent data on uses and accidents, which would then be shared with city authorities
  • Using technology to prevent overfilled parking spots and doubling the number of patrollers to move vehicles from full spaces
  • Financing infrastructure which benefits e-scooter users by increasing the fee paid to the City of Paris
  • Creating price incentives to encourage users to choose walking over very short trips
  • Financing the long-term rental of adapted e-scooters for disabled users in collaboration with OMNI (a company specialised in developping accessible transportation options for disabled people)

According to reporting by AFP, Paris’ Mayor, Anne Hidalgo, has been considering a ban on the devices in the wake of a recent electric scooter related death. The city counted 22 scooter-related deaths in the last year – a sharp increase from seven deaths in 2020.

Readers of The Local also weighed in, giving their opinions in THIS reader survey. Overall, over 80 percent of respondents supported banning the devices, primarily due to concerns around safety and enforcement of traffic violations, such as scooter users riding them on the sidewalks or parking them in inappropriate locations.

Nevertheless – some Paris residents are fans of zippy devices, viewed by many as an environmentally-friendly transportation alternative. In light of the e-scooter rental schemes being potentially banned, those who support keeping the devices put together an online petition to encourage city hall not to ban them. As of Thursday, it had almost 20,000 signatures. 

“We have no doubt that Paris will maintain its leadership in the fight against pollution and the promotion of sustainable transport,” said the leaders of the three companies in their statement. “We are not preparing for a ban, which would be a step backwards when other major global capitals are making this type of service permanent.”

The Paris town hall will announce a decision on the future of e-scooter rental schemes “in the coming weeks.” 

CULTURE

Rebel ballet dancer and TV judge suddenly quits Paris Opera

One of the best-known male dancers at the Paris Opera, who has won a big following outside ballet for working as a judge on the French equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing, on Wednesday quit the company after months of tension.

Published: 23 November 2022 15:00 CET
Rebel ballet dancer and TV judge suddenly quits Paris Opera

Francois Alu, 28, known for his rugged physique and virtuoso leaps, will leave the Paris Opera so he has “complete professional freedom”, both parties said in a joint statement published by the opera.

The news was unexpected, coming just seven months after the Paris Opera named Alu an etoile (star), its highest-ranking title, after intense pressure from ballet fans for the promotion.

But there has also been tension over his highly publicised role as a judge on Danse avec les stars (Dance with the Stars), the French equivalent of the smash hit BBC show in Britain Strictly Come Dancing.

“I have decided to regain my complete professional freedom in order to be able to fully realise my artistic aspirations,” Alu said in the statement.

The Paris Opera emphasised that the decision came after a “dialogue” between the two sides and would allow “new forms of collaboration” by Alu with the company.

“This decision is the culmination of the close dialogue we have had with Francois in recent months, said the Paris Opera director Alexander Neef.

Alu has also been touring France with a solo show. But to the chagrin of his fans he never danced at the Paris Opera since being named “etoile”, which is unprecedented.

His departure comes at a turbulent time for the Paris Opera ballet, with former dancer Jose Martinez in December set to take over from Aurelie Dupont as head of the company.

Such high-profile departures are relatively rare with the last such example in 1989 when superstar ballerina Sylvie Guillem walked out to focus on an international career.

