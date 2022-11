Why do I need to know Jurer comme un charretier ?

Because the next time someone tosses in the word “putain” a bit too much for your liking, you can use this phrase to describe them.

What does it mean?

Jurer comme un charretier – roughly pronounced jur-er cuhm uhn shahr-eh-tee-ay – translates to ‘swear like a cart driver’.

The expression essentially means to have a vulgar manner of speaking, often using rude and crude terms and profanities, even in casual conversation.

A similar expression in English might be ‘swearing like a sailor’, ‘swearing like a trooper’ or ‘swearing like a fishwife’ (for women only).

The phrase has been used in France for centuries, in fact it dates all the way back to the 12th century, when cart drivers often motivated their donkeys and mules to go faster by insulting them (we’re not sure if that management technique is still in use).

Another way to describe having a “foul vocabulary” in French would be to say someone has un vocabulaire grossier.

Use it like this

Lorsque nous nous sommes assis pour la réunion de travail, j’ai été choqué de voir que mon patron jurait comme un charretier, même à la fonction de travail. – When we sat down for the work meeting, I was shocked that my boss was swearing like a sailor, even at work.

La petite enfant jure comme un charretier, ce qui n’est pas surprenant puisque ses parents sont connus pour avoir eux aussi un vocabulaire grossier. – The small child swears like a sailor, which is not that surprising considering her parents are known for having a crude vocabulary.