The 10 problems that France’s ex-PM faces in his new job running Paris transport

France’s former Prime Minister Jean Castex is set to take charge of Paris’s RATP transport network and says he 'looks forward' to the job ahead - here are 10 of the biggest challenges he faces.

Published: 23 November 2022 13:04 CET
(Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)

France’s Council of Ministers is expected to confirm former Prime Minister Jean Castex as CEO of Régie autonome des transports parisiens (RATP) – the company that operates the capital’s Metro, bus, tram and train network.

But when he walks into his new office on Monday to take over a role that has been left vacant since the surprise resignation of Catherine Guillouard, he faces a number of major challenges, any of which could be considered a priority.

1 Service issues

The priority of priorities. The pandemic exacerbated staffing issues plaguing Paris’ public transport system.

Currently a shortage of drivers means RATP isn’t running full services and even a short delay on the Metro leads to overcrowing on the next train.

2 Staff morale

Very much linked to the above. RATP employs some 45,000 people in the Greater Paris region – many of whom are struggling with the rising cost of living. Salary negotiations and working conditions will be top of Castex’s to-do list (and of course we know what happens if negotiations break down – yes, strikes).

He has already spoken about the “quality of life at work issue” that must be tackled head-on, which indicates he’s aware of it. How much he can do about it remains to be seen.

3 Pensions

Castex’s diplomacy skills will be tested by the prospect of the government’s planned pension reforms – which include plans to end special regimes that many RATP employees currently enjoy and increase retirement age.

Any strikes, similar to those of December 2019, could paralyse the company and, as a direct result, Paris.

4 Maintenance, repairs and upgrades

Major works are currently affecting RER B lines – but there’s little sign of improvement and plenty of disruption at the moment for millions of daily users.

Meanwhile, RATP is waiting on delivery of 146 double-decker trains from Alstom and CAF, which will have to be deployed successfully from 2025.

It is also at the planning stage of automating Line 13 of the Metro.

5 Peak periods

The 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games are looming – and, to a lesser extent, the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Both will see spikes in demand for public transport services, with up to 1 million additional users per day expected during Games. Both RATP and SNCF need to be at the top of their public transport games at both events.

6 Access

A 2005 law enshrined the principle of universal accessibility across France, and explicitly stated that anyone with disabilities is entitled to the same rights of able-bodied citizens in France. It also set a target of 2015 for ensuring all public spaces and public transport systems were accessible to everyone.

The Metro was exempt from the 10-year deadline, due to “technical obstacles and difficulties” – but, according to  RATP, people with reduced mobility, in particular wheelchair users, can use 100 percent of the Paris bus network; almost 90 percent of the suburban bus network, and 100 percent of tram lines and all 65 RER A and B stations.

On the Metro, however, it’s a very different story and only line 14 is currently wheelchair accessible. RATP says it is working on making lines 4, 11 and 12 100 percent accessible [for disabled users]. 

7 Energy sobriety

The catchphrase du jour in political and business circles. RATP consumes two percent of the energy used in the whole of the greater Paris Île-de-France region, about the same amount as the city of Bordeaux in a year – at a cost this year of around €260 million. Cutting energy consumption and costs will be vital.

8 Political relations

Île-de-France Mobilités is the transport network for the region – currently headed by former Presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse – and it pays €400 million to RATP and €300 million to SNCF every month, and has demands on the quality and quantity of services provided for its money.

Castex has to negotiate RATP autonomy and at the same time improve relations with City Hall in Paris following a failed overhaul of the city’s bus services in 2019.

Both Pécresse and city mayor Anne Hidalgo have been implacable critics of the Macron government in which Castex until recently served.

9 Extension and expansion

RATP is in charge of infrastructure for the massive Grand Paris Express project to extend lines out into the suburbs – set to enter service in 2024 between Pont-de-Sèvres and Noisy-Champs. RATP is also expected to be responsible for the extension of line 14 to Saint-Denis-Pleyel and Orly in time for the 2024 Olympics.

10 Competition

RATP’s monopoly on regional bus services ends on January 1st, 2025, when bus services are opened up to competition, followed by the tram system in 2030 and RER networks in 2040. Cue internal restructuring – and friction with the unions – as Paris and its suburbs are cut up in to 12 lots open for competition.

READER INSIGHTS

‘Inherently unsafe’ – Why Paris readers want e-scooter rental schemes banned

E-scooters - an essential new part of the Paris' transportation landscape or a dangerous menace to pedestrians and motorists alike? Readers of The Local weighed in on whether the city should ban rental schemes.

Published: 21 November 2022 17:25 CET
A menace to public safety or a handy to get around the city? As Paris’ city hall contemplates banning trottinnette (electric scooter) rental schemes, The Local asked readers what they think of these zippy transportation alternatives, and whether they should stick around.

Over 80 percent said they would be in favour of banning the E-scooter rental schemes, with several respondents focusing on how they pose a danger to both the riders and nearby pedestrians.

You can see the survey results below:

Credit: The Local, screenshot from Typeform

Of the 76 respondents who voted “Yes,” many felt strongly that the devices ought to be banned, like Alex Thanos who said that “they are dangerous to both users and pedestrians. The machines often litter our sidewalks and streets many users are lawless and put innocents in potentially harmful situations.”

Another respondent, Erinn Ma, said she was in favour of a ban: “Paris is a busy city with enough traffic issues and scooter riders are often adding to the danger by not following basic safety rules.”

Ma and Thanos may find common ground with Paris’ mayor, Anne Hidalgo, who was reportedly leaning toward banning the free-float E-scooter fleets, currently represented in Paris by three brands: Dott, Lime, and Tier.

The ban would not affect people who buy their own trottinettes, but would affect the fleets of scooters that are available throughout the city to hire by the hour through an app.

Despite the anti-scooter sentiments, these devices have risen significantly in popularity in recent years. According to data compiled by Euronews, “free-floating E-scooters [were] used by over 450,000 people in Paris in September alone.”

Some enjoy the devices because they are seen as an environmentally friendly alternative to cars. One respondent, Stephen Coulter from Australia said that “they create more transport options which are sustainable.”

Meanwhile, others enjoy them simply because they facilitate getting around the city more quickly, and they help to avoid congested public transportation. 

Gaël Grasset, who lives in Paris, believes the city council should vote to keep E-scooter rental schemes because there is “not enough public transport, too many traffic jams.” For Grasset, these devices represent “one of the few ways to get around the city smoothly.”

Thousands of Paris residents felt similarly to Grasset, and have signed an online petition to make their voices heard.

The petition argues that the E-scooter rental schemes are necessary because of difficulties “piling up in public transport, strikes, fuel shortages” and that it would be “counterproductive to take away electric scooters,” particularly as Paris transforms itself into a bike-friendly and less polluted city.”

One petition respondent said that as a woman, access to E-scooter rental schemes “is a very good way” to travel, “especially at night after work. Night time is dangerous, and what’s more it’s easy, less polluting, sustainable, noiseless, without causing congestion or emissions, I thought that’s all Anne Hidalgo wants for Paris.”

As of November 21st, the petition had garnered over 18,000 votes in favour of keeping E-scooter rental schemes in Paris.

But one primary concern of city hall is that as the scooters have become more popular, there has also been a rise in accidents and deaths. AFP reported that there were 22 scooter-related deaths in 2021 – an increase from the seven deaths in 2020.  

Like other large metropolitan areas, Paris is navigating the best way to keep both riders and pedestrians safe – including asking companies to come up with measures to limit reckless riding, according to AFP. In 2019, the city made it so that electric scooter fleets – or trotinettes eléctrique – could only be rented out by three companies, in an effort to better regulate the devices.

Paris also added E-scooters to the French highway code, making them subject to rules of the road including speed limits and a ban on more than one person per scooter.

Nevertheless, many survey respondents still felt the devices remained too dangerous to remain in use in Paris. In fact, 38 of the 94 respondents either used the word “unsafe” or “dangerous” to describe the scooters. Specifically, many readers noted the fact that riders often do not wear helmets and sometimes go on the sidewalk rather than the street. 

One Paris resident, Tad Frizzel, has had more than one E-scooter related accident, as a pedestrian. “The whole situation is a complete bordel [nightmare],” said Frizzel. “I’ve been hit by them twice in a single day!”

Another city resident, Sandra Polaski told The Local that “the rentals are used by people who don’t know/don’t care about the rules. They pose serious dangers to pedestrians. I don’t know how many times I have jumped out of the way of a young man riding very fast on the sidewalk.”

Some respondents also expressed frustration over the devices being left “in the middle or the street and not parked appropriately.”

Yet, according to E-scooter operators, this issue has been mostly remedied. About 96 percent of the devices are now parked where they should be – meaning most of them are not lying on sidewalks or impeding pedestrians.

On November 16th, Paris deputy mayor David Belliard, who has responsibility for transport in the city, said that a decision regarding the fate of electric scooter rental schemes will be “announced in the coming weeks.”

