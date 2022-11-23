Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CULTURE

Rebel ballet dancer and TV judge suddenly quits Paris Opera

One of the best-known male dancers at the Paris Opera, who has won a big following outside ballet for working as a judge on the French equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing, on Wednesday quit the company after months of tension.

Published: 23 November 2022 15:00 CET
Rebel ballet dancer and TV judge suddenly quits Paris Opera
Ballet dance and TV judge Francois Alu. Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP

Francois Alu, 28, known for his rugged physique and virtuoso leaps, will leave the Paris Opera so he has “complete professional freedom”, both parties said in a joint statement published by the opera.

The news was unexpected, coming just seven months after the Paris Opera named Alu an etoile (star), its highest-ranking title, after intense pressure from ballet fans for the promotion.

But there has also been tension over his highly publicised role as a judge on Danse avec les stars (Dance with the Stars), the French equivalent of the smash hit BBC show in Britain Strictly Come Dancing.

“I have decided to regain my complete professional freedom in order to be able to fully realise my artistic aspirations,” Alu said in the statement.

The Paris Opera emphasised that the decision came after a “dialogue” between the two sides and would allow “new forms of collaboration” by Alu with the company.

“This decision is the culmination of the close dialogue we have had with Francois in recent months, said the Paris Opera director Alexander Neef.

Alu has also been touring France with a solo show. But to the chagrin of his fans he never danced at the Paris Opera since being named “etoile”, which is unprecedented.

His departure comes at a turbulent time for the Paris Opera ballet, with former dancer Jose Martinez in December set to take over from Aurelie Dupont as head of the company.

Such high-profile departures are relatively rare with the last such example in 1989 when superstar ballerina Sylvie Guillem walked out to focus on an international career.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

The 10 problems that France’s ex-PM faces in his new job running Paris transport

France’s former Prime Minister Jean Castex is set to take charge of Paris’s RATP transport network and says he 'looks forward' to the job ahead - here are 10 of the biggest challenges he faces.

Published: 23 November 2022 13:04 CET
The 10 problems that France's ex-PM faces in his new job running Paris transport

France’s Council of Ministers is expected to confirm former Prime Minister Jean Castex as CEO of Régie autonome des transports parisiens (RATP) – the company that operates the capital’s Metro, bus, tram and train network.

But when he walks into his new office on Monday to take over a role that has been left vacant since the surprise resignation of Catherine Guillouard, he faces a number of major challenges, any of which could be considered a priority.

1 Service issues

The priority of priorities. The pandemic exacerbated staffing issues plaguing Paris’ public transport system.

Currently a shortage of drivers means RATP isn’t running full services and even a short delay on the Metro leads to overcrowing on the next train.

2 Staff morale

Very much linked to the above. RATP employs some 45,000 people in the Greater Paris region – many of whom are struggling with the rising cost of living. Salary negotiations and working conditions will be top of Castex’s to-do list (and of course we know what happens if negotiations break down – yes, strikes).

He has already spoken about the “quality of life at work issue” that must be tackled head-on, which indicates he’s aware of it. How much he can do about it remains to be seen.

3 Pensions

Castex’s diplomacy skills will be tested by the prospect of the government’s planned pension reforms – which include plans to end special regimes that many RATP employees currently enjoy and increase retirement age.

Any strikes, similar to those of December 2019, could paralyse the company and, as a direct result, Paris.

4 Maintenance, repairs and upgrades

Major works are currently affecting RER B lines – but there’s little sign of improvement and plenty of disruption at the moment for millions of daily users.

Meanwhile, RATP is waiting on delivery of 146 double-decker trains from Alstom and CAF, which will have to be deployed successfully from 2025.

It is also at the planning stage of automating Line 13 of the Metro.

5 Peak periods

The 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games are looming – and, to a lesser extent, the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Both will see spikes in demand for public transport services, with up to 1 million additional users per day expected during Games. Both RATP and SNCF need to be at the top of their public transport games at both events.

6 Access

A 2005 law enshrined the principle of universal accessibility across France, and explicitly stated that anyone with disabilities is entitled to the same rights of able-bodied citizens in France. It also set a target of 2015 for ensuring all public spaces and public transport systems were accessible to everyone.

The Metro was exempt from the 10-year deadline, due to “technical obstacles and difficulties” – but, according to  RATP, people with reduced mobility, in particular wheelchair users, can use 100 percent of the Paris bus network; almost 90 percent of the suburban bus network, and 100 percent of tram lines and all 65 RER A and B stations.

On the Metro, however, it’s a very different story and only line 14 is currently wheelchair accessible. RATP says it is working on making lines 4, 11 and 12 100 percent accessible [for disabled users]. 

7 Energy sobriety

The catchphrase du jour in political and business circles. RATP consumes two percent of the energy used in the whole of the greater Paris Île-de-France region, about the same amount as the city of Bordeaux in a year – at a cost this year of around €260 million. Cutting energy consumption and costs will be vital.

8 Political relations

Île-de-France Mobilités is the transport network for the region – currently headed by former Presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse – and it pays €400 million to RATP and €300 million to SNCF every month, and has demands on the quality and quantity of services provided for its money.

Castex has to negotiate RATP autonomy and at the same time improve relations with City Hall in Paris following a failed overhaul of the city’s bus services in 2019.

Both Pécresse and city mayor Anne Hidalgo have been implacable critics of the Macron government in which Castex until recently served.

9 Extension and expansion

RATP is in charge of infrastructure for the massive Grand Paris Express project to extend lines out into the suburbs – set to enter service in 2024 between Pont-de-Sèvres and Noisy-Champs. RATP is also expected to be responsible for the extension of line 14 to Saint-Denis-Pleyel and Orly in time for the 2024 Olympics.

10 Competition

RATP’s monopoly on regional bus services ends on January 1st, 2025, when bus services are opened up to competition, followed by the tram system in 2030 and RER networks in 2040. Cue internal restructuring – and friction with the unions – as Paris and its suburbs are cut up in to 12 lots open for competition.

SHOW COMMENTS