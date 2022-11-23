Read news from:
French court rules on the appearance of striped cheese

Blessed are the French cheesemakers as a court in Paris has ruled in their favour, following a decade of lobbying

Published: 23 November 2022 13:13 CET
The stripe in the middle of a wheel of French Morbier cheese now has legal protection following a ruling by the Cour d’Appel in Paris, which said that Article 13 of the European regulations also protects a particular characteristic of a product.

“The visual aspect of Morbier cheese, with its central and horizontal stripe, is sufficiently specific to be protected, in the same way as the name ‘morbier’,” the Court ruled.

The name of the cheese and its recipe have been protected since 2002 by the acronym PDO (Protected Designation of Origin), but the Syndicat interprofessionnel du morbier had been lobbying for a decade for a broadening of the protection, due to numerous counterfeits. 

The band in the cheese is not mould, as some may believe. It is a thin layer of ash that started being added in the late 18th century when harsh winters in the Jura meant milk deliveries could not always get through to makers of Comté cheeses.

As a result, Jura farmers started making their own cheeses. But, because they did not always have enough milk to make sufficient quantities, they protected it by adding a layer of charcoal on top so the milk would remain fresh until the next milking.

Today, two wheels are curdled separately before being joined together with the line of carbon.

“Tomorrow, there will only be one product with that dark line, that visual line, which is a particular characteristic of our morbier. It’s unique, it’s inimitable, it’s really our story and it’s our cheese,” Joël Alpy, milk producer in the Jura and president of the Syndicat interprofessionnel du morbier told BFM TV.

The news is not only good for morbier producers as it sets a precedent for all other cheese producers.

“This is the first time that Article 13 of the European regulation has been used, which stipulates that the PDO protects the name but also a particular characteristic of a product that can mislead the consumer during the act of purchase,” explains Joël Alpy.

France criticised for forcing suspects to unlock phones

Activists have accused French judges of imperilling the right to a fair trial after making it an offence for a suspect to refuse to unlock their mobile phone.

Published: 9 November 2022 08:54 CET
France criticised for forcing suspects to unlock phones

France’s highest appeals court, the Cour de Cassation, ruled on Monday that a passcode could be regarded as a “decryption key” and refusing to hand it over was punishable by up to three years in jail and a massive fine.

Campaign group Fair Trials said in a statement that everyone had the right not to incriminate themselves, describing it as “an essential guarantee of a fair trial”.

“Forcing people to open their mobile phones threatens this right,” said the group’s Ilze Tralmaka.

“People should not be forced to actively cooperate with an investigation against them under the threat of criminal conviction.”

The court was considering the decisions of several lower courts stretching back to 2019 when a man was convicted of cannabis possession but acquitted of refusing to hand over his passcode.

The decision was upheld on appeal, rejected on higher appeal but reaffirmed by the lower court, which refused to change the decision.

Prosecutors eventually took the case to the country’s highest appeal court arguing that the initial trial judge had wrongly excluded phone passcodes from the legal definition of “decryption key”.

The Cour de Cassation agreed and ordered the case to be retried.

