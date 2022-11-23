For members
ENERGY
France offers grants up to €1,500 to replace oil-fired boilers
Financial aid of up to €1,500 is temporarily available to households looking to replace oil-fired boilers with a more environmentally friendly heating systems.
Published: 23 November 2022 15:31 CET
(Photo by JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT / AFP)
For members
PROPERTY
Bedbugs, mice, and mould: How to handle infestations in your French home
Pests (of the animal and fungal kind) are a common part of the experience of living in France, particularly in the cities - here's what you need to know if you have unwelcome visitors in your home.
Published: 23 November 2022 10:46 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments