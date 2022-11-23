Read news from:
BREXIT

Brexit: How Brits in France can secure residency rights for their children

British adults who were living in France before the end of 2020 should all now have residency cards, but for families the situation is slightly different - here's how to secure legal residency status for your children.

Published: 23 November 2022 12:35 CET
Photo by Olivier HOSLET / POOL / AFP

We’re talking about a very specific group of people here – British families who moved to France before December 31st 2020, and whose children were under 18 on that date. 

British families who want to move to France in the future will need a visa, and children can be included on parental visas – click here for more detail.

British adults who were living in France before the end of the Brexit transition period had until the end of 2021 to get themselves the special post-Brexit carte de séjour (residency card) and all Brits (with the exception of dual nationals who have citizenship of an EU country) should now be in possession of the card.

However, their children are in a slightly different position; legally they are covered by the Withdrawal Agreement in the same way as their parents, but the carte de séjour is only available to over 18s. 

Before turning 18 

Under 18s take their parents’ residency status, so as long as a parent or legal guardian has a residency card then their kids have the right to live in France and go to school here.

A residency permit is not required to either live in France, or to travel in and out of it for children.

However some parents have opted to get the special travel document known as the DCEM for their children, especially if the children are travelling without their parents.

“A foreign minor residing in France is not obliged to hold a residence permit. However, to facilitate their travel outside France, they can obtain a Document de Circulation pour étranger Mineur (DCEM),” reads the French government website.

This isn’t a Brexit-specific thing, it’s always been available for any non-EU children living in France with their parents. It’s not compulsory, but it just avoids any lengthy explanations are the border by providing clear proof that the child’s parents are legal residents in France.

Find out how to apply HERE.

When they turn 18 

Once the children turn 18 they will need to get their own carte de séjour in order to be legal residents in France.

The terms are covered by the Withdrawal Agreement in exactly the same way as their parents, but the process to get the card is slightly different.

When parents applied there was a special website set up to facilitate the post-Brexit cards, but this has now closed down. Instead, the application must be done via your local préfecture.

It’s advised to start this a couple of months before the child turns 18 and you will need to book an appointment with the préfecture’s immigration department – some préfectures have an online booking system, in other areas you will need to call or visit for an appointment – and then take along a dossier of information including your own carte de séjour and information relating to the child including a birth certificate, passport and school records to prove residency in the country.

Readers who have been through the process tell us that it has been pretty straightforward, but of course the experience can be different depending on the préfecture. 

The child will then be issued a carte de séjour in their own name, which gives them the legal right to live and work in France. 

Working in France 

Once the card has come through, the child has the legal right to work in France, but there is a bit of a grey area regarding working for children before they turn 18.

Technically the Withdrawal Agreement gives this right – and children can work in France from the age of 16 with their parents’ consent – but some employers ask for a carte de séjour and if this cannot be supplied they may be turned down for the job.

Often the more casual jobs that youngsters do won’t ask for the paperwork, but if you’re working for a national chain such as a shop or supermarket you may need paperwork. 

Once you have had the interview at the préfecture you should get a récépissé – a kind of receipt – and this can be used to provide proof of legal status for employers.

Citizenship

Of course, the way to avoid the hassle of residency paperwork is to become a French citizen.

If your children were born in France, you can apply for citizenship on their behalf once they turn 13 (citizenship for those born in France is not automatic unless one of the parents is French).

If they were not born in France they have to wait until they become an adult and then apply in their own right through residency, unless one of the parents is naturalised as French citizen.

Full details on citizenship for children can be found HERE.

TRAVEL NEWS

INTERVIEW: Dover boss warns of ‘persistent long queues’ at French border

Six months from the planned entry into operation of new EU border checks, the Port of Dover is still in the dark on how the system will work, with the port's CEO warning of 'tailbacks throughout Kent' for passengers trying to cross to France.

Published: 11 November 2022 08:16 CET
Updated: 14 November 2022 08:27 CET
INTERVIEW: Dover boss warns of 'persistent long queues' at French border

The EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES) is the new digital scheme to register non-EU citizens each time they cross the external borders of the Schengen Area.

Expected to become fully operational at the end of May 2023, the EES will enable the automatic scan of passports, replacing manual stamping by border guards. It will register the person’s name, type of the travel document, biometric data (fingerprints and facial images) and the date and place of entry and exit. 

You can find full details on how the scheme will work HERE.

The new system will come into effect in all the EU’s external borders – since Brexit this of course includes the UK-France border and there are major concerns about how this will work on the ground.

The border sees a huge amount of traffic – around 60 million passengers per year – and has a further quirk, that due to the Le Touquet agreement there are three places in the UK where travellers to the EU are cleared before departure; the port of Dover, Folkestone rail terminal and London’s St Pancras station. 

Given the amount of traffic it absorbs, the port of Dover will be particularly impacted by the EES. Already last summer long queues formed at UK Channel crossing points over the holiday season due to peak traffic and more rigorous post-Brexit checks. So how is the port planning for this major change next May? 

CEO Doug Bannister told The Local he does not know yet how the new system will work and he would welcome a delay or a transition period that would allow testing and addressing concerns. 

He said the planned implementation in May, just at the start of the summer travel season, could be a “risky time”.

“In every single period in the last three or four years, when deadlines have been set, we have always had to plan on the solution coming into place on the deadline. Now the regrettable thing is that until we truly know the details of how the system is going to work, the technology, the process… we have nothing to plan on to mitigate the concerns.

“Someone needs to describe the process and to show us the technology to support that process… We need to understand the implications of it, then we need to test to see if the technology doesn’t work well… or doesn’t do what the process is asking to do. Then we need time to train people to implement it.

“And to sit here early November, May 2023 seems awfully close to get all of that done,” he warned. 

Passport checks

Bannister explained that the UK and France operate juxtaposed controls at some border crossings, including Dover, meaning that immigration checks are carried out upfront.

People are currently advised to arrive 90 minutes before departure to go through security and immigration controls. One of the benefits, he says, is that “when you get to the other side, there is no queue, you just drive off the ferry and carry on.” 

The challenge is that the EES could generate queues, whether at the port or at the destination airport, as it involves taking four fingerprints and a facial image of all non-EU nationals crossing into the Schengen area.

This could mean that people travelling by car will all have to get out of the car to have their prints and scans taken – massively increasing the processing time per vehicle.

Bannister says the first-time registration, with the fingerprinting and the biometrics taken, is the most concerning part of the process as under current legislation it “has to take place at the border in front of an immigration officer”. 

The way this will happen, however, is not clear. Will people have to leave the car to have photo and fingerprints taken?

Bannister says the current process is “designed around an airport”, with individual passengers walking through a kiosk one at a time.

“The process as we have seen it has not had any considerations yet as to people going through a busy ferry terminal,” he explained. “That carries concerns, given the nature of our operations, where everything is moving and we have got trucks, coaches, motorcycles, caravans and cars.

“We can’t have people just get out of their car and wander around looking for a kiosk. It would be dangerous… So what we’ve been clear about is that any interventions that EES requires need to be done in the car… They need to be thinking a process that caters for passengers being in the vehicle and staying in the vehicle,” he argues.

Technical solutions

“One of the things that we have been seeking is for that registration process to be done online or remotely,” added Bannister. “But that does mean the legislation would have to change.” He also suggested to see “how much of the biometrics we need to register to get the process going”. 

Facial recognition technology is now available on smartphones and cameras, he continues, but the technology for fingerprinting is “not so great yet”. So there could be an “interim step” during which instead of two pieces of biometric IDs, only one piece of information would be required.

“But this is something for the European Union to get comfortable with,” he argues.

Delays

Another key aspect is time. A live testing at Prague airport, in the Czech Republic, found that passengers registered at an average processing time of 89 seconds.

Bannister says at the moment it takes between one and two minutes, and generally 90 seconds, to clear a car in Dover.

“If the registration process takes up to two minutes per person, that’s eight minutes for a car of four people, plus two minutes for the car to get everything done, so that’s ten minutes per vehicle compared to a minute and a half. Whilst it may not seem like a  tremendous addition per person”, he argued, this would lead to tailbacks “outside the port and throughout Kent.”

Infrastructure changes?

Last summer for the holiday season the port increased police capacity as an interim measure because a surge in traffic was expected after two years of pandemic.

In the coming years, Bannister says, the port plans to double permanent border facilities, from 5 to 10 booths, a “major infrastructure project”. The EES will be introduced against the existing controls but will ultimately have to match the design of the new facilities.

“Until we see the technology and the processes, it is very difficult, or it’s impossible, for us to know what sort of infrastructure changes we may need to make,” the CEO added. 

Although EU citizens are exempt from these checks, the port is currently not planning to create separate EU and non-EU lanes. Bannister said it will be more efficient to “try and get everybody through much faster” but this may be reconsidered if it is seen as beneficial.

Who decides and who pays?

The Local asked the European Commission about the implementation of EES at UK departure points like Dover, and they told us: “The Entry/Exit System (EES) is an automated system that the EU Member States need to implement for their own borders.”

The ‘member state’ in this instance is France, so we asked the French Interior Ministry, who told us: “The installation of EES gates it is not mandatory: it is up to the manager of each border crossing point to decide whether to use it.

“The French and British administrations are therefore exchanging with these managers on this subject in order to gather their analysis of the need.”

But Bannister said that it is not obvious whether French or UK authorities are responsible for the physical changes at Dover because the  Le Touquet Treaty is “not terribly clear on who pays for which bits of infrastructure”. 

Bannister says he is expecting an invitation to travel to France for a demonstration of the technology and that he would be “delighted to host a trial to see how it works in the Dover context.”

“My biggest concern is that we will get a process with technology thrust upon us and be told to get on with it” and that the result will be “significant congestion throughout Kent.”

