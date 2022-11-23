For members
BREXIT
Brexit: How Brits in France can secure residency rights for their children
British adults who were living in France before the end of 2020 should all now have residency cards, but for families the situation is slightly different - here's how to secure legal residency status for your children.
Published: 23 November 2022 12:35 CET
Photo by Olivier HOSLET / POOL / AFP
TRAVEL NEWS
INTERVIEW: Dover boss warns of ‘persistent long queues’ at French border
Six months from the planned entry into operation of new EU border checks, the Port of Dover is still in the dark on how the system will work, with the port's CEO warning of 'tailbacks throughout Kent' for passengers trying to cross to France.
Published: 11 November 2022 08:16 CET
Updated: 14 November 2022 08:27 CET
