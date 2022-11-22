Read news from:
French tax agent ‘kidnapped and killed while conducting an audit’

A French tax inspector was kidnapped and killed, reportedly while carrying out a tax audit in a village in northern France on Monday evening.

Gendarmes stand guard at the scene where a tax agent was killed in Bellecourt northern France, on November 22, 2022. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP)

The 43-year-old tax agent died on Monday night in northern France, with local media Actu Pas-de-Calais reporting that he was killed by the man whom he was auditing, who later died by suicide.

Emergency services were called to the small village of Bullecourt in the Pas-de-Calais département of northern France at around 8pm. Upon arriving they found two men dead and a woman, reported to be another employee of the tax office, tied up.

She was not believed to be seriously injured but was treated for shock. 

The public prosecutor released a statement saying that both tax agents “were carrying out an at-home audit to check the accounts” of the local man reported to be a brocanteur (antique dealer), who then “kidnapped them and tied them up.” 

“The accused then killed himself with a firearm,” according to the prosecutor’s office. 

The mayor of Bullecourt, a small village of 250 inhabitants, told AFP that he remembered the accused antique dealer as a “helpful” and “ordinary person” who had “integrated into the village.”

Gabriel Attal, the Public Accounts Minister, issued a statement on Monday evening expressing his condolences and saying that the tax agent “was simply doing his job” and that “today, he did not return.” The minister lamented that the agent was “killed while completing a tax audit.”

French island shuts down all computer networks after cyberattack

The French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe has shut down all its computer networks to protect data after a "large-scale cyberattack", local authorities said on Monday.

“As a security measure, all computer networks have been shut down to protect data and a diagnosis is underway,” the French overseas region said in a statement on Monday.

“A continuity of services plan has been put in place to ensure public services,” the regional authorities said, adding they had filed a complaint and sent a notification to the French data protection authority CNIL.

The region said it was also collaborating with the national police and the gendarmerie.

Guadeloupe is the latest French region to be hit by a cyberattack in recent months.

Hackers crippled a hospital near Paris in August and released patient data after the institution refused to pay a multimillion dollar ransom.

The port city of Caen in northwest France was hit at the end of September while the departments of Seine-Maritime and Seine-et-Marne were targeted in October and November respectively.

