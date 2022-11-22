Read news from:
French island shuts down all computer networks after cyberattack

The French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe has shut down all its computer networks to protect data after a "large-scale cyberattack", local authorities said on Monday.

Published: 22 November 2022 10:37 CET
Illustration photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP

“As a security measure, all computer networks have been shut down to protect data and a diagnosis is underway,” the French overseas region said in a statement on Monday.

“A continuity of services plan has been put in place to ensure public services,” the regional authorities said, adding they had filed a complaint and sent a notification to the French data protection authority CNIL.

The region said it was also collaborating with the national police and the gendarmerie.

Guadeloupe is the latest French region to be hit by a cyberattack in recent months.

Hackers crippled a hospital near Paris in August and released patient data after the institution refused to pay a multimillion dollar ransom.

The port city of Caen in northwest France was hit at the end of September while the departments of Seine-Maritime and Seine-et-Marne were targeted in October and November respectively.

New schoolgirl murder horrifies France

A 31-year-old man has been charged over the abduction and murder of a schoolgirl in France, just a month after the killing of a girl in Paris caused outrage.

Published: 21 November 2022 15:03 CET
The latest victim, a 14-year-old named Vanesa in French media, was snatched on her way home from school in the town of Tonneins last Friday in the rural Lot-et-Garonne region.

A local Frenchman, who spent the day smoking cannabis in his car, confessed to raping and strangling her before dumping her body in an abandoned building, local prosecutors said in a statement on Sunday.

While in custody, he said he had not planned the crime and did not know the victim, adding that “his acts were sexually motivated,” the statement said.

“This man is overwhelmed by the seriousness of his acts. For the moment, he will stay in his cell and will meet experts who are the best placed to explain what appears completely inexplicable,” his lawyer, Alexandre Martin, told the BFM news channel.

The killer, named as Romain Chevrel, lived with his partner and has a one-month-old daughter.

He was previously convicted for sexually assaulting children when he was aged 15.

Murders of school children are extremely rare in France and the killing of a 12-year-old girl in Paris in October caused shock and anger.

The victim was abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered after school in a crime branded as “evil” by President Emmanuel Macron.

The case kicked off a fierce political row because the alleged killer was a mentally disturbed Algerian woman, in France illegally and the subject of an expulsion order.

