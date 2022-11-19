Long French jail term for woman in violent partner murder

The court in the northern city of Rouen handed down a 22-year sentence to Celine Vasselin, 35, and 17 years to her friend and accomplice Jessica Adam, 39, for the November 2018 killing of Sliman Amara, who Vasselin maintains ruined her life with his violent behaviour.

During the week-long trial, witnesses including Vasselin’s father testified that she had complained repeatedly about Amara’s violent behaviour while members of the deceased’s family insisted on his good character.

The trial was just the latest high-profile case of women being brought to court in France over the killing of allegedly violent partners, amid concern over the high numbers of women killed by their partners every year.

The prosecution had demanded a 30-year term for Vasselin, a beautician, and 25 for Adam, a customer who became a friend.

The pair were accused of drugging Amara, 45 in a Rouen suburb on the night of November 3-4 2018 before killing him with a knife, cutting up his body and then throwing it in bags into the River Seine.

A third suspect accused of being aware of the plot and not denouncing the pair to the authorities was acquitted.

Vasselin and Adam both admitted to killing Amara. Vasselin tearfully told the court on Thursday that she “regretted” the killing and was “so ashamed” of what she had done.

‘Prince charming’

Throughout the trial, she described Amara as a man who originally appeared to be a “prince charming” but then changed after the birth of their child and drank excessively.

She says he raped her, locked her up and also threatened her with a knife.

“Her partner was making her life an ordeal,” her father testified, adding that his daughter once told him that Amara had “dragged her by the hair holding a knife against her throat”.

However, relatives of Amara including his sister, cousin, and brother painted a different picture of the dead man as a caring father.

But an ex-partner admitted he had shown outbursts of anger during their relationship.

A police patrol found Amara’s severed torso washed up on the river bank on November 4, and later found his head and a leg in bags weighed down with rocks.

Cases of women who have killed abusive husbands or partners have become rallying causes for feminists in France in recent years.

Valerie Bacot, who shot her rapist husband Daniel Polette dead in 2016, walked free from court in June 2021 after she was sentenced to a four-year term with three years suspended.

Jacqueline Sauvage, a French woman who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing her abusive husband, won a presidential pardon in 2016 after becoming a symbol for the fight to end violence against women.

