FRANCE AND GERMANY

France and Germany hail deal on new European fighter jet

France and Germany on Friday hailed the conclusion of a deal to build a new European fighter jet after months of disagreements between two companies involved -- Airbus and Dassault Aviation.

Published: 19 November 2022 12:52 CET
French Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) followed by French Air Force Dassault Rafale C multirole fighter aircrafts fly-over during the Bastille Day military parade in Paris
French Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) followed by French Air Force Dassault Rafale C multirole fighter aircrafts fly-over during the Bastille Day military parade in Paris on July 14, 2022. France and Germany have concluded a deal to build a new European fighter jet. Photo: Martin BUREAU / AFP

Launched by France and Germany in 2017 and since joined by Spain, the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) aims to have a next-generation jet in service by 2040, along with integrated drone fleets.

But progress on the new delta-wing stealth aircraft has been plagued by fighting over the sharing of the industrial work as well as intellectual property for the cutting-edge technologies.

“After intense negotiations, a deal between manufacturers has been reached for the next phase of the (FCAS) programme,” the German defence ministry said.

Airbus later on Friday confirmed the deal after talks between industry and governments.

“A number of formal steps now have to be taken in the respective countries in order to allow a swift signature of the contract which we will have to adhere to,” the European plane-maker said.

In August 2021, the three countries signed an agreement to inject a combined 3.6 billion euros (around $4 billion) into the project’s initial stage, known as Phase 1B, for building a so-called flight demonstrator starting in 2025.

But the contracts were not signed with Airbus and Dassault, which are overseeing the German and French operations respectively.

The French president’s office on Friday also hailed the conclusion of the deal.

“The political agreement on the FCAS is a big step forward and — especially in the current international context — an important signal of the excellent cooperation between France, Germany and Spain,” it said, echoing the German ministry.

“It strengthens Europe’s military capabilities and guarantees important know-how for our industry and, more broadly, for European industry,” the president’s office said.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is set to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Germany on November 25, a visit that could help improve defence cooperation as Europe rethinks its military strategy amid Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Germany worried many in Paris in March this year when it announced a deal to buy 35 F-35 jets from US firm Lockheed Martin. The planes are certified to carry US nuclear warheads kept in Europe as part of the NATO defence alliance.

The FCAS’ rival — Britain’s future combat fighter jet project Tempest, whose partners are Italy and Sweden reached its own milestone in July when it announced a pre-prototype would fly “within the next five years”.

POLITICS

Germany and France scrap parliamentary talks amid friction

The German government said Friday that a joint parliamentary meeting planned next week with France has been cancelled, days after both sides scrapped their cabinet talks over disagreements on various issues.

Published: 21 October 2022 14:16 CEST
Germany and France scrap parliamentary talks amid friction

The parliamentary leaders of the German Bundestag, the French National Assembly and the Polish Sejm were due to meet in Augsburg under the Weimar Triangle format on Sunday and Monday.

But Bundestag speaker Bärbel Bas said the meeting will not go ahead “because of other commitments from the French side”.

Due to a key budget debate in France, its parliamentary chiefs were unable to travel to southern Germany for the talks.

“I regret it very much that we cannot meet personally in Augsburg. At the same time, I fully understand that the deliberations in France have priority,” said Bas in a statement.

France said it offered to keep to the appointment, with its parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet to join via video link while her deputy led the delegation to Augsburg.

But it said the German side had preferred to postpone the meeting.

The latest cancellation came as tensions were rising between France and Germany over issues from energy to military spending.

The two EU giants cancelled their cabinet meeting next week as Berlin said they needed “more time” to find common ground on a range of issues.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron also issued a stinging warning to Germany ahead of the EU summit on Thursday, saying it was “not good” for Berlin to isolate itself.

Paris on Thursday also pulled the rug out from under Berlin’s plans to revive the MidCat pipeline project linking Spain and Portugal through the Pyrenees mountains.

Instead, it announced a new underwater conduit along with Madrid and Lisbon which would be initially used for natural gas before switching to hydrogen transportation.

Asked about the relationship between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Macron, the German leader’s spokesman Wolfgang Büchner described it as “excellent”, while dismissing as speculation talks that disagreements dogged the pair.

He added that Germany welcomed the new pipeline project and expected to also benefit from it.

