CRIME

Accused forger of Old Master paintings wanted in France arrested in Italy

A well-known art collector sought by French authorities for allegedly operating a sophisticated forgery network for decades turned himself in to Italian police on Friday, his lawyers said.

Published: 19 November 2022 09:09 CET
Visitors gather in front of painting
Visitors gather in front of painting "La Liberte guidant le peuple" (Liberty Guiding the People) by Eugene Delacroix at the Louvre Museum in Paris. Giuliano Ruffini has been arrested on suspicion of selling forged paintings to many of Europe's museums, including the Louvre. Photo: ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

Giuliano Ruffini, 77, is accused of cheating museums, auction houses and individuals for decades with dozens of forgeries of old masters.

He turned himself in to police at Castelnovo ne’ Monti, a town in the Reggio Emilia region of central Italy, his lawyer Paul Le Fevre said in a statement.

Italian news reports said Ruffini, who lived nearby, was subsequently arrested by police.

Ruffini’s arrest comes after years of judicial efforts to extradite him back to France, following an investigation begun in 2014 and the issuance of a European arrest warrant five years later.

A Milan appeals court authorised Ruffini’s extradition to France two years ago to face charges of fraud and counterfeiting, but it was put on hold until a parallel procedure for tax evasion in Italy was complete.

Ruffini was acquitted in May of those tax evasion charges.

Well-known in the art world, Ruffini sold dozens of paintings since the 1990s by such masters as Parmigianino and El Greco to some of Europe’s most prestigious museums, including the Louvre, often through intermediaries.

His fakes also attracted wealthy buyers, such as the Prince of Liechtenstein, who bought a forged Lucas Cranach the Elder painting of Venus for seven million euros ($7.24 million).

France to toughen punishments for sexist street harassment

MPs in France have voted to double penalties for anyone convicted of sexist harassment in the street

Published: 17 November 2022 17:24 CET
MPs in France’s National Assembly have voted in favour of tougher penalties for anyone convicted of harassing someone in the street based on their gender.

Gender-based contempt, recently introduced to deal with instances street harassment, refers “a comment or behaviour with a sexual or sexist connotation”, undermining their dignity, or creating an “intimidating, hostile or offensive” situation. 

It may be considered “aggravated” in certain cases, such as when it is committed by a person abusing their authority, or on a vulnerable person or in public transport.

Under current rules, anyone convicted of such behaviour may be fined up to €1,500. That will increase to €3,750.

MPs had earlier voted to make the filing of complaints by video link allowable for certain offences for those who prefer to do it that way, and for victims of crime to be able to file complaints and be heard at home, or at “specialised association to assist victims or any other place”.

Meanwhile, an amendment provides for a five-year experiment “of mobile police and gendarmerie brigades” to “collect complaints from victims of domestic violence in rural areas, in zones determined by decree”.

The law was introduced in August 2018 following mass public outrage when a man punched a woman for confronting him over wolf-whistling her outside a Paris café.

It netted more than 700 fines in the first year.

Crimes under the new law include catcalling, asking intrusive questions, unwanted following, “upskirting” (taking pictures under a woman’s dress without her knowing) or even just commenting on a woman’s looks or clothing. 

