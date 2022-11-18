Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PARIS

Have your say: Should electric scooter rental schemes be banned in Paris?

The mayor of Paris is considering an outright ban on electric scooter rental schemes in Paris. Do you favour a ban? Take part in our poll and share your views.

Published: 18 November 2022 11:37 CET
Have your say: Should electric scooter rental schemes be banned in Paris?
Two men ride an electric scooter in Paris, on September 4, 2021. (Photo by AFP)

In Paris accidents have climbed as the popularity of electric scooters has soared, with 22 deaths in Paris last year, up from seven in 2020.

Like many big cities, Paris is wrestling with how to enforce safe practices for the zippy devices, promoted as a non-polluting alternative to cars or crowded public transport.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo is apparently leaning towards a ban that would make Paris one of just a few major cities to outlaw free-float e-scooter fleets.

What do you think? Share you views and take part in our poll.

 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

PARIS

Electric scooter rider killed in Paris as city weighs ban on rental schemes

An electric scooter rider in Paris was killed after colliding with a truck on Thursday, police said, days before Mayor Anne Hidalgo decides on whether to outlaw e-scooter rental fleets.

Published: 17 November 2022 18:25 CET
Updated: 18 November 2022 09:45 CET
Electric scooter rider killed in Paris as city weighs ban on rental schemes

Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire told AFP on Thursday that while they were still discussing the problem, Hidalgo  was leaning towards a ban that would make Paris one of just a few major cities to outlaw free-float e-scooter fleets.

Accidents have climbed as the popularity of the devices has soared, with 22 deaths in Paris last year, up from seven in 2020.

 

Like many big cities, Paris is wrestling with how to enforce safe practices for the zippy devices, promoted as a non-polluting alternative to cars or crowded public transport.

Critics say riders show only cursory respect for the rules of the road and regularly defy bans on riding on sidewalks, not to mention inconsiderate parking or scooters abandoned in parks or tossed into the Seine river.

The French capital cracked down a few years ago by limiting the number of operators to just three — Dott, Lime and Tier — and the total number of scooters to 15,000.

But in September, officials gave the companies one month to come up with measures to limit reckless riding and other “misuses” or risk a loss of their licences.

SHOW COMMENTS