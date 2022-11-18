France’s new plan to help motorists with rising fuel costs

As the cost of living rises, it’s unsurprising that householders in France are looking for ways to cut costs. One way of shaving a few euros off your monthly outgoings may be to change electricity supplier, but how can you do that? When can you do it? And how easy is it?

READ ALSO 6 apps to help you cut your energy use in France

First the good news. Switching is straightforward. Since 2007, consumers have been able to change suppliers at any time without incurring any additional costs beyond settling their final bill with their current supplier.

The question is, right now, whether you’d want to, especially if you’re with EDF. The French government has capped regulated electricity prices at 4 percent rise since autumn 2021.

READ ALSO French electricity firms offer bonuses for cutting back this winter

Some smaller electricity companies in France have struggled to keep their tariffs down as prices rise globally, and some have even suggested customers switch to regulated rates offered by EDF.

The price cap will remain in place until the end of 2022. Price increases of 15 percent are already factored in from January 2023, or €20 per month for the average household, when switching might look more tempting.

The price freeze referred to earlier is the base rate tariff for EDF customers – around 80 percent of the population of France.

If you are on a different tariff – for example a peak-time savings plan or a green plan – that has a fixed term, EDF could move you back onto the base rate once your fixed term expires.

The different tariffs are often cheaper than the regulated one, so if you come to the end of a fixed-term tariff and move back onto the base rate, you could say a bill increase of more than four percent.

The price cap also only concerns EDF, so if you are with another company they can increase your bills by more than four percent – although for commercial reasons it’s unlikely that the increase will be significantly larger.

Check your tariff

Your tariff – and your consumption – will be explained on your electricity bill. You can also log onto your account area on your supplier’s website to see all the information on your bill.

READ ALSO EXPLAINED: What your French energy bills will look like in 2023

Which supplier

There are several electricity suppliers in France all offering different contracts at different prices.

In many instances EDF will currently be able to provide customers with the best deals on electricity, although in some cases alternative tariffs which are indexed on the regulated rate may prove to be cheaper.

That’s not to say that won’t change when prices rise again in future. And it may again become worth your while switching. Your electricity supplier does not have to be the same as your gas supplier.

You can compare available tariffs for your area using the French government’s electricity price comparison tool, whether you know your current consumption or not – the website has a basic estimation simulator if you need it.

After you have entered all your details, the site will show you a list of all your options. You can choose to sort it by the cheapest deal.

From there, if you choose to change suppliers, you only need to sign up to a new contract with the company you choose. The company will manage the cancellation of your old contract and ensure a smooth switchover.