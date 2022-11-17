PODCAST: Why France is facing a ‘dangerous moment’ and who is the ‘French Murdoch’?

Talking France is back with a new episode on Thursday, which marks one of the big day’s in France’s cultural calendar.

Read on to find out what’s on Talking France this week or simply download it here or press play below.

It’s Beaujolais Nouveau day, when the 2022 batch of Beaujolais wines hits the shelves. We’ll explain why it’s such a big event – but why it was even bigger in the 1980s.

This week we also discuss bullfighting, yes bullfighting exists in France, well at least in certain parts of the country. But for how much longer? The controversial blood-sport is in the line of fire of lawmakers and animal rights groups.

We’ll also discuss why John Lichfield believes France is facing a “dangerous moment” with fuel prices set to soar once again.

“We are just four years on from the Gilets Jaunes movement which was a protest against the threat of rising fuel prices. But these (protest movements) tend to develop very quickly like a squall and we could see a lot of problems in the weeks ahead,” said John.

Also in this week’s episode we look at whether €72.2 million could bring an end to the dangerous and deadly Channel migrant crossings and what happened to the 234 migrants on a rescue ship that was allowed to dock in France.

And we’ll also hear about an almighty row involving the man some call “France’s Rupert Murdoch” and learn some French insults that we don’t recommend you use – (but they are useful to know).

Do you live on the coast of France? A new report has mapped out those parts of the country’s coastline which could one day be under water. We’ll take you through them to see if you area or favourite coastal resort in France is affected.

Our host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France’s journalists Gen Mansfield and James Harrington, our politics expert John Lichfield and special guest Caroline Conner from Lyon Wine Tastings.

