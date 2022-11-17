Read news from:
TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: Why France is facing a ‘dangerous moment’ and who is the ‘French Murdoch’?

In this week's episode of Talking France you can listen to the team discuss everything from Beaujolais wine and a move to ban bullfighting to the story of the 'French Rupert Murdoch'. Plus find out why John Lichfield believes the country is facing a "dangerous moment".

Published: 17 November 2022 09:11 CET
Talking France is back with a new episode on Thursday, which marks one of the big day’s in France’s cultural calendar.

Read on to find out what’s on Talking France this week or simply download it here or press play below.

It’s Beaujolais Nouveau day, when the 2022 batch of Beaujolais wines hits the shelves. We’ll explain why it’s such a big event – but why it was even bigger in the 1980s.

This week we also discuss bullfighting, yes bullfighting exists in France, well at least in certain parts of the country. But for how much longer? The controversial blood-sport is in the line of fire of lawmakers and animal rights groups.

We’ll also discuss why John Lichfield believes France is facing a “dangerous moment” with fuel prices set to soar once again.

“We are just four years on from the Gilets Jaunes movement which was a protest against the threat of rising fuel prices. But these (protest movements) tend to develop very quickly like a squall and we could see a lot of problems in the weeks ahead,” said John.

Also in this week’s episode we look at whether €72.2 million could bring an end to the dangerous and deadly Channel migrant crossings and what happened to the 234 migrants on a rescue ship that was allowed to dock in France.

And we’ll also hear about an almighty row involving the man some call “France’s Rupert Murdoch” and learn some French insults that we don’t recommend you use – (but they are useful to know).

Do you live on the coast of France? A new report has mapped out those parts of the country’s coastline which could one day be under water. We’ll take you through them to see if you area or favourite coastal resort in France is affected.

Our host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France’s journalists Gen Mansfield and James Harrington, our politics expert John Lichfield and special guest Caroline Conner from Lyon Wine Tastings.

You can find the podcast on Spotify, Apple, Google podcasts or download it HERE

PODCAST: France’s plans for language tests and new passport controls

The Local's Talking France podcast is back for the fourth season - and in this first episode we're looking at the divisions with the French far right, why immigration and passport rules are a hot topic and why the Miss France contest is in trouble.

Published: 10 November 2022 10:24 CET
Updated: 14 November 2022 09:07 CET
Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political columnist John Lichfield to look at what is happening in France right now.

There have been some major shocks for Marine Le Pen and her increasingly influential far-right party, which is now facing internal divisions and the suspension of one of its MPs after a racist outburst in parliament.

Find the Talking France podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

John Lichfield told us: “Since the election, the Rassemblement National party in parliament have been deliberately trying to appear quiet, respectable, hard-working. Le Pen wanted her new MPs to be serious and respectable in the hope of appearing as a government-in-waiting – an alternative to Macron.

“But then with this incident of the MP being suspended the veneer has cracked, as is often the case with Rassemblement National, and you see behind that respectable image to see what you’re really dealing with.” 

The row comes as immigration is back on the table in France, with compulsory language tests for foreigners again on the table.

We’re also looking at why the Miss France contest is in trouble (and why so many people still watch it), which winter festivals to try out and whether France will have Christmas lights displays this year.

We’re answering reader questions about new EU passport control checks, and you can also hear Ben try to pass the quiz for Miss France contestants.

You can find the podcast on Spotify, Apple, Google podcasts or download it HERE

