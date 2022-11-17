Read news from:
French Word of the Day: Flou

This is not the French word for the seasonal illness that goes around every autumn

Published: 17 November 2022 11:34 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know flou?

Because you might want to use this word next time you feel a bit lost

What does it mean?

Flou – roughly pronounced floo –  and while it looks like the English word “flu” (influenza) this has little to do with seasonal illnesses. Flou is actually French word that means “blurry” or “vague.” 

You might hear this word used when someone is describing a story that did not quite add up, or a memory that has become fuzzy over time. 

There is another French expression that uses the word “flou” and rears its head in French politics every so often. It is “quand c’est flou, c’est qu’il y a un loup.” In English, it translates exactly to “when it is blurry, there is a wolf.” 

The phrase is more of a proverb – warning that when things are imprecise or it feels that there could be a hole in the story, then something is likely awry. 

People might use the expression “c’est flou” to describe being confused or suspicious, as well, particularly if details for the story, task, or conversation appear to be missing. 

If you are talking about yourself, you can also say “Je suis dans le flou” to mean that you feel you are ‘in the dark’ or lacking a clear picture or idea of what is going on.

Use it like this

Il m’a dit qu’il partirait pour une conférence de travail, mais il a dit à notre autre ami qu’il partirait pour un événement familial. J’ai l’impression qu’il nous manque des détails dans l’histoire, c’est assez flou. – He told me that he would be leaving for a work conference, but he told our other friend that he would be leaving for a family event. I feel like there are some details missing in his story, it’s quite blurry.

La fin du film était floue. J’ai l’impression qu’il y avait plusieurs trous dans l’intrigue, donc c’était difficile à suivre. – The movie’s ending was vague. I feel like there were a lot of plot holes, so it was difficult to follow.

French Expression of the Day: Charger la mule

"Charger la mule" is a useful French expression when it comes to exaggerating.

Published: 16 November 2022 13:39 CET
Why do I need to know charger la mule?

It’s a handy French metaphor to describe someone who’s prone to exaggeration; who lays it on thick…

What does it mean?

charger la mule – pronounced shar-jhay la mewl – translates as load the mule.

It’s a 20th-century adaptation of the 18th-century phrase chargé comme une mule (loaded like a mule), and expresses the idea of exaggeration, just as one could – back in the 1700s – overload even a beast of burden.

It can also be used to describe having a bit too much to drink, or – in sports, notably cycling – illegal doping of athletes.

Use it like this

Faut pas charger la mule – don’t exaggerate.

Tant qu’à charger la mule, autant le faire à fond ? – if you’re going to exaggerate why not go all the way?

Je pense que vous chargez la mule – I think you’re exaggerating.

