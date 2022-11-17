French Word of the Day: Flou

Why do I need to know flou?

Because you might want to use this word next time you feel a bit lost

What does it mean?

Flou – roughly pronounced floo – and while it looks like the English word “flu” (influenza) this has little to do with seasonal illnesses. Flou is actually French word that means “blurry” or “vague.”

You might hear this word used when someone is describing a story that did not quite add up, or a memory that has become fuzzy over time.

There is another French expression that uses the word “flou” and rears its head in French politics every so often. It is “quand c’est flou, c’est qu’il y a un loup.” In English, it translates exactly to “when it is blurry, there is a wolf.”

The phrase is more of a proverb – warning that when things are imprecise or it feels that there could be a hole in the story, then something is likely awry.

People might use the expression “c’est flou” to describe being confused or suspicious, as well, particularly if details for the story, task, or conversation appear to be missing.

If you are talking about yourself, you can also say “Je suis dans le flou” to mean that you feel you are ‘in the dark’ or lacking a clear picture or idea of what is going on.

Use it like this

Il m’a dit qu’il partirait pour une conférence de travail, mais il a dit à notre autre ami qu’il partirait pour un événement familial. J’ai l’impression qu’il nous manque des détails dans l’histoire, c’est assez flou. – He told me that he would be leaving for a work conference, but he told our other friend that he would be leaving for a family event. I feel like there are some details missing in his story, it’s quite blurry.

La fin du film était floue. J’ai l’impression qu’il y avait plusieurs trous dans l’intrigue, donc c’était difficile à suivre. – The movie’s ending was vague. I feel like there were a lot of plot holes, so it was difficult to follow.