France to toughen punishments for sexist street harassment

MPs in France’s National Assembly have voted in favour of tougher penalties for anyone convicted of harassing someone in the street based on their gender.

Gender-based contempt, recently introduced to deal with instances street harassment, refers “a comment or behaviour with a sexual or sexist connotation”, undermining their dignity, or creating an “intimidating, hostile or offensive” situation.

It may be considered “aggravated” in certain cases, such as when it is committed by a person abusing their authority, or on a vulnerable person or in public transport.

Under current rules, anyone convicted of such behaviour may be fined up to €1,500. That will increase to €3,750.

MPs had earlier voted to make the filing of complaints by video link allowable for certain offences for those who prefer to do it that way, and for victims of crime to be able to file complaints and be heard at home, or at “specialised association to assist victims or any other place”.

Meanwhile, an amendment provides for a five-year experiment “of mobile police and gendarmerie brigades” to “collect complaints from victims of domestic violence in rural areas, in zones determined by decree”.

The law was introduced in August 2018 following mass public outrage when a man punched a woman for confronting him over wolf-whistling her outside a Paris café.

It netted more than 700 fines in the first year.

Crimes under the new law include catcalling, asking intrusive questions, unwanted following, “upskirting” (taking pictures under a woman’s dress without her knowing) or even just commenting on a woman’s looks or clothing.

READ ALSO: Is sexual harassment in France worse than in other countries?