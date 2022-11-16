Read news from:
Austria
ENERGY

How do I check my French electricity tariff and change provider if needed?

Current energy prices in France may mean it might be worth considering switching to a different electricity provider. But how do you go about this?

Published: 16 November 2022 09:30 CET
How do I check my French electricity tariff and change provider if needed?
(Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

As the cost of living rises, it’s unsurprising that householders in France are looking for ways to cut costs. One way of shaving a few euros off your monthly outgoings may be to change electricity supplier, but how can you do that? When can you do it? And how easy is it?

First the good news. Switching is straightforward. Since 2007, consumers have been able to change suppliers at any time without incurring any additional costs beyond settling their final bill with their current supplier.

The question is, right now, whether you’d want to, especially if you’re with EDF. The French government has capped regulated electricity prices at 4 percent rise since autumn 2021. 

Some smaller electricity companies in France have struggled to keep their tariffs down as prices rise globally, and some have even suggested customers switch to regulated rates offered by EDF.

The price cap will remain in place until the end of 2022. Price increases of 15 percent are already factored in from January 2023, or €20 per month for the average household, when switching might look more tempting.

The price freeze referred to earlier is the base rate tariff for EDF customers – around 80 percent of the population of France.

If you are on a different tariff – for example a peak-time savings plan or a green plan – that has a fixed term, EDF could move you back onto the base rate once your fixed term expires. 

The different tariffs are often cheaper than the regulated one, so if you come to the end of a fixed-term tariff and move back onto the base rate, you could say a bill increase of more than four percent. 

The price cap also only concerns EDF, so if you are with another company they can increase your bills by more than four percent – although for commercial reasons it’s unlikely that the increase will be significantly larger.

Check your tariff

Your tariff – and your consumption – will be explained on your electricity bill. You can also log onto your account area on your supplier’s website to see all the information on your bill.

Which supplier

There are several electricity suppliers in France all offering different contracts at different prices. 

In many instances EDF will currently be able to provide customers with the best deals on electricity, although in some cases alternative tariffs which are indexed on the regulated rate may prove to be cheaper. 

That’s not to say that won’t change when prices rise again in future. And it may again become worth your while switching. Your electricity supplier does not have to be the same as your gas supplier.

You can compare available tariffs for your area using the French government’s electricity price comparison tool, whether you know your current consumption or not – the website has a basic estimation simulator if you need it.

After you have entered all your details, the site will show you a list of all your options. You can choose to sort it by the cheapest deal. 

From there, if you choose to change suppliers, you only need to sign up to a new contract with the company you choose. The company will manage the cancellation of your old contract and ensure a smooth switchover.

DRIVING

French petrol stations run dry with fuel prices set to rise from Wednesday

Motorists across France have rushed to fill up their cars before Wednesday, when both the the French government and one of the country's biggest petrol giants decrease their subsidies on petrol and diesel.

Published: 14 November 2022 11:47 CET
Updated: 16 November 2022 09:25 CET
French petrol stations run dry with fuel prices set to rise from Wednesday

The price of fuel will increase for drivers in France this week, when the government’s fuel rebate, intended to help motorists cope with high fuel prices, drops from 30-cents-per-litre to 10-cents-per-litre on Wednesday, November 16th.

Additionally, fuel provider TotalEnergies, who had also given motorists a discount at the pump at their service stations, will decrease their discount from €0.20 to €0.10 on Wednesday. 

Ahead of the reduction, long queues have formed in front of service stations could get longer, with motorists seeking to benefit from the fuel subsidy before it drops.

On Monday, 21 percent of service stations in France were out of at least one fuel, and 13 percent were completely dry, with areas such as Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and the Paris region most impacted. 

The French news organisation, Le Monde, has published a live map outlining which stations across France have fuel in stock. You can consult it HERE.

Originally, the government fuel rebate of €0.30 was set to only last until November 1st, but the French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, announced an extension until mid-November. 

Some motorists have already discussed their hopes for the subsidy to be elongated. Taxi driver, Gaétan Jeune, told AFP that “we would like it to be renewed.” He went on to explain that “It is in everyone’s interest if it continues like this, otherwise it will generate tension.”

Jeune also referenced worries that the 2018 protest movement – the Yellow Vests – sparked over fuel prices could return. “I hope that the yellow vests will not come back”, he told AFP.

However, due to high costs, the French government has already announced that the €0.30 subsidy is not set to be extended again. French Minister of Public Action and Accounts, Gabriel Attal told LCI on Monday that the rebate cost “€7 billion this year” and that the additional 15 days cost “€440 million.”

Attal explained that “[the subsidy] was extended because many French people had supply difficulties because of the [refinery] strikes.” Industrial action by refinery workers in October led to widespread fuel shortages across the country, particularly in the North and the Paris region for nearly one month.

Nevertheless, the government aid of €0.10 will remain in force until the end of the year, or December 31st.

The rebate is paid by the government to filling stations, and means that drivers are charged the price including the discount when they pay at the pump.

The €0.10 discount offered by TotalEnergies, which is available at all of the oil and gas giant’s stations across France, will also remain in place until the end of the year. 

After the government fuel rebate terminates at the end of the year, Attal told LFI that he envisions that targeted measures to help motorists will be put in place. These will likely be announced “in the coming weeks”, according to the budget minister.

