Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Expression of the Day: Charger la mule

"Charger la mule" is a useful French expression when it comes to exaggerating.

Published: 16 November 2022 13:39 CET
French Expression of the Day: Charger la mule
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know charger la mule?

It’s a handy French metaphor to describe someone who’s prone to exaggeration; who lays it on thick…

What does it mean?

charger la mule – pronounced shar-jhay la mewl – translates as load the mule.

It’s a 20th-century adaptation of the 18th-century phrase chargé comme une mule (loaded like a mule), and expresses the idea of exaggeration, just as one could – back in the 1700s – overload even a beast of burden.

It can also be used to describe having a bit too much to drink, or – in sports, notably cycling – illegal doping of athletes.

Use it like this

Faut pas charger la mule – don’t exaggerate.

Tant qu’à charger la mule, autant le faire à fond ? – if you’re going to exaggerate why not go all the way?

Je pense que vous chargez la mule – I think you’re exaggerating.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Expression of the Day: Pas mal de

This French expression is handy when talking about quantity.

Published: 15 November 2022 11:48 CET
French Expression of the Day: Pas mal de

Why do I need to know pas mal de?

Because this expression might seem like it’s about quality, when it’s really about quantity.

What does it mean?

Pas mal de – roughly pronounced pah mal duh –  is a French colloquial expression that translates precisely to “not bad of.”

This likely sounds a bit nonsensical, but in reality the phrase means “quite a few” or “a lot of.” 

In English, if someone asks you how many restaurants are in your neighbourhood, you could shrug and say “not a bad amount” to say that there are a handful. But in French, this phrase is moreso used when there are several of something. 

For example, someone might ask how many people are at the party, and if you respond that there are “pas mal de gens” then that would be taken to mean that there are quite a few people present.

The phrase “pas mal” (not bad) in itself is more positive in French than it might be in English. If you were to perform very well on an examination, your professor might say “pas mal!” which would be taken to mean “well done” or “good job.”

Use it like this

J’ai invité pas mal de gens à la fête surprise. – I invited a lot of people to the surprise party.

Faites attention en marchant près du quai, il y a pas mal d’abeilles dans cette zone. – Be careful walking by the dock, there are quite a few bees in that area.

SHOW COMMENTS