French Expression of the Day: Charger la mule

Why do I need to know charger la mule?

It’s a handy French metaphor to describe someone who’s prone to exaggeration; who lays it on thick…

What does it mean?

charger la mule – pronounced shar-jhay la mewl – translates as load the mule.

It’s a 20th-century adaptation of the 18th-century phrase chargé comme une mule (loaded like a mule), and expresses the idea of exaggeration, just as one could – back in the 1700s – overload even a beast of burden.

It can also be used to describe having a bit too much to drink, or – in sports, notably cycling – illegal doping of athletes.

Use it like this

Faut pas charger la mule – don’t exaggerate.

Tant qu’à charger la mule, autant le faire à fond ? – if you’re going to exaggerate why not go all the way?

Je pense que vous chargez la mule – I think you’re exaggerating.