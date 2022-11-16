For members
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY
French Expression of the Day: Charger la mule
"Charger la mule" is a useful French expression when it comes to exaggerating.
Published: 16 November 2022 13:39 CET
This French expression is handy when talking about quantity.
