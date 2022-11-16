Read news from:
Air France workers threaten strike action over Christmas holidays

Flying to and from France could be more complicated this Christmas and New Year holiday period, as unions representing Air France employees have threatened to go on strike over the festive period..

Published: 16 November 2022 13:33 CET
Air France aircrafts docked at their stations at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport outside Paris. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

Travel during the Christmas holiday period could be tricky this year in France, after unions representing Air France cabin crew announced they had filed a strike notice for the Christmas to New Years’ time period.

The UNAC and SNGAF unions, who represent flight personnel, have threatened industrial action in response to what they see as management’s failure to extend their Collective Agreement – which expired at the end of October – during negotiations earlier this fall.

The proposed strike would run from December 22 to January 2nd, which could wreak havoc on the holiday season – a period that is crucial for the airline industry who is still recovering from losses incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement published Tuesday, unions said they were requesting the “negotiation of a temporary contractual solution to replace the Collective Agreement.”

The strike notice was intended to “serve as a warning to our management” and to threaten “strong mobilisation” if the warning is not heeded, according to the statement.

On the management side, Air France responded by saying they had “taken note of the strike notice.” Additionally, Air France management specified in their own statement that negotiations remained underway for the renewal of the Collective Agreement and that they would continue on past January 2023. 

The company added that steps had been taken to “ensure that all provisions governing the lives of cabin crew remain unchanged.”

Nevertheless, unions remained concerned that management could take unilateral measures, specifically regarding the composition of crews. 

According to reporting by Le Monde, the autumn negotiations centered heavily around plans to change the number of flight attendants per flight, with management preferring to use one cabin crew for every 51 passengers, rather than one for every 48, which is the current standard for long-haul flights. In contrast, unions fought to keep the existing standards. 

Medical test centres close in France as lab biologists stage strike

Biologists working in France's medical test centres began a strike on Monday which will hit patients across the country . Here is what you need to know.

Published: 14 November 2022 10:13 CET
Most people in France will have to wait a few days to get a blood test after the union representing biologists who work in medical test centres, known in French as laboratoires, announced a ” rolling strike” starting on Monday.

Workers are protesting the government’s plans to cut funding for test centres as part of the 2023 Social Security budget.

With nearly 3,900 of the 4,100 laboratories across France affected, the strike was set to run three days, lasting through Wednesday, with the possibility of it being extended.

Patients will be impacted across the country, with “90 and 95 percent [of laboratories] are participating” according to the head of the union for biologists.

This means that patients seeking routine blood or urine tests and other procedures will have to wait until testing centres reopen. However, dialysis treatments will continue to be provided and those requiring testing for chemotherapy will be provided for at-home for via private nurses.

For those looking to get a Covid-19 test, the option will still be available in pharmacies, particularly for antigenic testing. In case of emergency, patients are advised to go to the nearest emergency department. 

The industrial action impacted both small, independent laboratories as well as those represented by large private groups, such as (Biogroup, Cerba, Eurofins, Inovie, Synlab. 

Test centre medical workers took action in response to the French government’s plans to reduce their budget by €250 million, as part of the new Social Security budget for 2023, specifically by decreasing pricing for certain procedures, which would impact laboratories’ profits.

However, the French government has argued in favour of the plans, stating that laboratories strongly increased their sales during the pandemic.

The French Health Minister François Braun accused the biologists of “taking the population hostage” after unions announced plans for the strike last week. 

Braun told AFP that despite union’s plans for industrial action, he hoped to maintain the objective of decreasing laboratories’ budgets, adding that “with a gross surplus of €3 billion, they can make an effort of €250 million.”

The head of the national union representing biologists, François Blanchecotte, told AFP that “we all agree that we must participate in the war effort and give this money back to the social security system,” and then added that the disagreement lies with the fact that “the government wants to get this money back by lowering the rates for our procedures. It’s as if we had a bonus and wanted to lower our salaries permanently.”

