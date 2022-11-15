Read news from:
COST OF LIVING

Not un œuf! Why there might be an egg shortage in France

Fans of eggs and foods that require egg products might see their grocery bills rise this winter, as bird flu and the cost of living crisis hammer poultry farmers across France. There may even be not un œuf eggs to go round.

Published: 15 November 2022 10:03 CET
A picture taken in 2016 shows chickens at a henhouse near Loon-Plage. (Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP)

Mayonnaise, quiche, omelettes – they all have one foundational ingredient in common, and soon it might become more scarce and more expensive in France.

The production of eggs – a food that 99 percent of French people consume – could drop by as much as 10 percent this year, according to reporting by Franceinfo.

Amid rising inflation, the price of eggs has already been increasing this year. Franceinfo estimated that the price of a box of six eggs has increased by 13 percent since September 2021. The head of the French supermarket giant, Système U, told the French news outlet that eggs have been one of their products whose price has increased the most in 2022.

Egg prices are rising for several reasons, namely the fact that the product may be facing a shortage in coming months.

The primary reason is that bird flu – an epidemic impacting poultry across France. While the disease typically does not spread to humans, it is lethal and highly contagious for poultry.

In France, the spread of bird flu forced farmers to have to slaughter approximately 770,000 animals since the beginning of the summer. This has led to a decrease in the number of hens available to produce eggs – and thus, fewer eggs.

As of November 10th, agriculture authorities announced that the risk of spread had increased from “moderate” to “high” in the country. This meant that further prevention measures needed to be put in place, specifically the confining of all outdoor poultry. 

France’s ministry of agriculture called the situation “exceptional” and “never before encountered in France due to its magnitude” on their website

In addition to the ongoing bird flu crisis, farmers are also faced with higher electricity bills and an increased cost of grain (used to feed poultry) as a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine, forcing many to increase prices in order to meet costs.

On the other side – the cost of living crisis has impacted consumer habits, as well, with many more people opting for eggs as a more affordable source of protein, rather than meat, which has also become more expensive in recent months. 

Are there any possible solutions?

While some farmers have contested the government’s decision to require that chickens be confined indoors, arguing that it will not help stop the spread of the disease, the government sees the measure as transitional.

A vaccine will potentially be available in 2023, and it has been undergoing testing since June, with “tangible results expected in December or January,” according to the Minister of Agriculture, Marc Fesneau.

Fesneau told France Bleu that “the objective for us is to help farmers get through this period and to ensure that next year, with the vaccine, we have something that will allow us to approach the period more confidently.”

FRENCH LANGUAGE

The French words you need to understand France’s cost of living crisis

Households in France, as elsewhere around the world, are feeling the economic squeeze right now as prices rise, but wages don’t. The Local has put together a vocabulary list to help you understand the cost of living crisis:

Published: 21 September 2022 16:38 CEST
The French words you need to understand France's cost of living crisis

Despite the efforts of the French government to keep a lid on certain costs – notably by capping fuel prices and energy bills, there’s no denying that weekly spending is taking a hit.

Here are a few of the phrases that you’ll hear bandied about at the moment, from pouvoir d’achat to anti-gaspi…

Pouvoir d’achat – pronounced poo-vwah dasha – purchasing power. What you can buy with the hard-earned money in your bank account, and how far your monthly income goes. Used to call for government action on the cost of living, and rail against any efforts seen as “not going far enough”.

Coût de la vie – pronounced coo de la vee – cost of living. Self explanatory, really. 

Crise énergétique – pronounced creez enner-jhet-eek – energy crisis. French consumers have, so far, been pretty well protected from high prices on the international energy market caused by the war in Ukraine. Current protections are set to end next year.

Bouclier tarifaire – pronounced boo-klee-ay tari-fair – tarif shield. What’s protecting consumers in France from all those energy price rises. A super image concocted by a clever government speech writer.

Chèque énergie – pronounced sheck ener-jhee – energy cheque. A payment made by the government to some 12million households in France to help offset at least part of the rising cost of energy.

Les factures – pronounced lay fac-ture – bills. As in electricity, gas.

Augmentations des prix – pronounced org-men-tas-eon day pree – price increases. You might see this phrase when French media discuss the rising cost of food, energy and much more. Some synonyms for this phrase that you might also see in the French press are ‘grimpe‘ – which means to climb, ‘hausse‘ which means increase or rise, or ‘flambée‘ which means an ‘explosion in prices.’

Les plus modestes – pronounced ley ploo mod-est – the least well-off [households in France], who are most likely to find it hardest to cope with unfettered rising prices. You may also see the phrase ‘les classes moyennes‘ in conversations about low to medium income families.

Foyers – pronounced foy-ey – a family home.

Fournisseurs – pronounced four-nee-sirs – these are ‘suppliers’ or ‘providers.’ In the context of the cost of living crisis, you will likely see people talking about energy providers, such as EDF, the mostly state-owned utility company.

Sobriété énergétique – pronounced so-brie-ett-ay enner-jhet-eek – energy sobriety. Despite the bouclier and the energy cheque, businesses and individuals have been warned to ease up on their energy use as France seeks to cut consumption by 10 percent.

This is known as energy sobriety, careful, abstemious living, involving simple measures such as turning the lights off and the thermostat down.

All French local authorities are required to produce as the government works on a nationwide strategy for sobriété enérgetique.

Anti-gaspillage (or anti-gaspi) – pronounced anti gaspy-arj  – anti-waste. A long-time environmental concern that has financial implications and is being reused in the current economic situation to reference how much food is bought then wasted. You may have seen the big anti-gaspi signs at supermarkets in sections where produce close to its use-by date is sold-off at a discount.

Renoncer – pronounced re-non-say – to give up, or cut out. As in people giving up going on vacation to save money.

Paiement fractionné – pronounced pay-mon frac-sion-ay – split payments, or payment in instalments for goods and services.

Dépenses automatiques – pronounced day-ponce auto-mat-eek – “automatic” expenses. Baked-in monthly or weekly expenses that every household has to consider, and cannot easily reduce, such as rent, water and energy … and more modern “necessities” including internet and mobile phone subscriptions.

Geste – pronounced jhest – literally translates as gesture or action. But it stands for something more concrete than the symbolic “gesture” in the English language. It’s a behaviour, or habit – an action – that can be adopted to cut costs, or save energy.

Épicerie Solidaire – pronounced eh-pee-seree solid-air – Solidarity shop. Not a food bank, but qualifying households can buy food and drink at about 10 percent of their retail price. There’s a limit on how much you can spend, and only households in acute straitened times can use them.

