How you can now save money in France if you need to repair electrical goods

France has put up €410million to help householders cut the cost of repairing white goods and other electrical appliances in a bid to reduce waste and control the cost of living.

Currently, an estimated 90 percent of white goods and small electrical appliances are replaced when they break down, rather than repaired.

From December 15th, a ‘bonus réparation’ intended to help with the cost of repairs to household appliances that are no longer under warranty, including coffee machines, washing machines or laptops, will be available to households across the country.

It is hoped that it will increase the number of devices that are repaired by 20 percent, from 10million to 12million annually, by 2027.

In total, 30 product categories will be covered – with support set to range from €10 towards the cost of repairing a coffee maker, €25 towards fixing a washing machine and €45 towards laptop repairs, according to Ecosystem, which is charged with recycling appliances and white goods in France

In order to benefit from the repair bonus, log on to the ecosystem.eco website to find a registered nearby repair service. Any discount will be automatically deducted from the invoice.

But finding a registered professional to carry out repairs may be initially difficult. So far, only 500 professionals across France have been awarded the QualiRépar mark, required to be able to offer the discounted repair services.

In November, vacuum cleaners, dishwashers and high-pressure cleaners were added to a lengthening list of electrical products that were required to show their ‘repairability index’ – a rating out of 10 indicating how easily and cost-effectively they could be repaired.

The idea behind the index is to convince consumers to buy products that can be repaired, thus increasing their lifespan and cutting down on waste.

Useful links:

https://www.ecosystem.eco/