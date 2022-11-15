For members
How you can now save money in France if you need to repair electrical goods
From December 15th, consumers in France will be able to claim flat-rate discounts on repairs for a range of electrical items if they go to registered repair professionals. Here's how it works.
Published: 15 November 2022 11:42 CET
Not un œuf! Why there might be an egg shortage in France
Fans of eggs and foods that require egg products might see their grocery bills rise this winter, as bird flu and the cost of living crisis hammer poultry farmers across France. There may even be not un œuf eggs to go round.
Published: 15 November 2022 10:03 CET
