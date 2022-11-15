Read news from:
France to conduct biggest ever war games in 2023

France is planning its biggest ever military exercise involving 12,000 troops, including NATO allies, in the first half of next year, a commander at the chiefs of staff said on Tuesday

Published: 15 November 2022 17:37 CET
French soldiers prepare armoured vehicle to be sent to Romania as part of the NATO BattleGroup Forward Presence, in October 2022. (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP)

The scenario calls for a major conflict with an unspecified foreign state to be played out, said Yves Metayer, commander of the troop deployment division at the French chiefs of staff.

The exercise will come against the background of Russia’s war in Ukraine launched in February this year.

“The geopolitical context justifies this exercise,” Metayer said, adding however that the war games plan had been in the works since 2020 and followed on from a French strategic review published in 2017.

The review pointed to “a need to prepare for a major conflict”, after two decades of mostly asymmetrical warfare with non-state actors, such as jihadists, he said.

“After the fall of the Berlin Wall, we allowed the mobilisation mechanisms we had during the Cold War to decline,” he added.

The wargames, called Orion will involve European NATO allies Germany, Britain, Belgium, Italy and Spain as well as the United States.

Between late February and early May, 7,000 troops will play out a sequence involving naval operations in the Mediterranean, and an amphibian and airlift operation in southern France.

This phase will simulate an intervention in a country undermined by militia activity, and neighbour to a powerful nuclear state stirring up the unrest.

From mid-April to early May, the soldiers will simulate an air and land conflict with that powerful state, involving the deployment of up to 12,000 troops in northern France.

Orion will involve land, sea, air and space components, including cyber warfare, as well as civilian operations in wartime, such as health services and transport, Metayer.

Axed French sub deal to cost Australia close to €4 billion

Australia is to pay France compensation after backing out of a deal to buy submarines from Naval Group - a defence manufacturer, in which the French government is the majority shareholder.

Published: 1 April 2022 11:23 CEST
Australia will be forced to pay up to €3.7 billion to exit a submarine deal with France in favour of acquiring nuclear-powered US or British models, officials admitted Friday.

Last year Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tore up a submarine deal with France’s Naval Group, instead opting for nuclear-powered alternatives as part of a landmark security agreement with Washington and London.

On Friday, under questioning from an opposition senator, defence officials revealed the scuppered French deal came with a hefty price tag.

“So taxpayers will be up for $5.5 billion [AUS $] in submarines that don’t exist?” senator Penny Wong asked at a hearing in Canberra.

“The final negotiated settlement will be within that price,” Defence Department deputy secretary Tony Dalton replied.

Dalton said the exact amount was still unclear as negotiations with Naval Group were ongoing.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham defended the decision to ditch the French deal as “necessary for decades to come”.

“There’s no shying away from the fact that we knew there were serious consequences,” Birmingham said.

“The changed strategic environment in the region meant that the option that had previously been chosen was not going to meet the best needs for Australia in the future.”

Morrison previously said the decision to opt for nuclear-powered submarines was driven by changing dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region, where China is increasingly asserting its claims to almost the entire South China Sea.

The switch caused fury in Paris, with French President Emmanuel Macron accusing the Australian leader of lying about the future of the contract initially worth Aus $50 billion (€34 billion).

In December, a study released by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute said the nuclear-powered submarine programme would cost more than US $80 billion (€72 billion) and take decades to complete.

