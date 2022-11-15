For members
FRENCH CITIZENSHIP
Can driving offences prevent you getting French citizenship or residency?
One of the requirements for fulfilling criteria for French citizenship through naturalisation is a clean criminal record. Does this mean fines for traffic offences disqualify you?
Published: 15 November 2022 09:55 CET
(Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
For members
FRENCH CITIZENSHIP
How you could qualify for French citizenship in under five years
For most people looking to apply for citizenship in France, they have to live in the country for five consecutive years - but, under certain circumstances, you could apply sooner.
Published: 21 September 2022 12:48 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments