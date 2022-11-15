Read news from:
CRIME

British passenger faces French trial over mid-air sex assault

A British man will go on trial in France next month over an alleged sexual assault on a crew member during a flight from England to Spain that forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing, French police and prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Published: 15 November 2022 13:24 CET
A Jet2 aircraft flies over Toulouse in 2014. (Photo by PASCAL PAVANI / AFP)

The man, 66, has already admitted to the assault on the flight from the English city of Leeds to Alicante in Spain that forced the emergency landing in the western French city of Nantes on Saturday morning, regional prosecutor Renaud Gaudeul said.

The aircraft’s captain ordered the emergency landing while the female air steward filed a complaint and the man was arrested, the French border forces said in a statement to AFP.

The man, a pensioner, has now been released under judicial control and must now appear in court for the trial on December 13, Nantes prosecutors said in a statement.

The accused “admitted to what was committed against the air attendant. He was in a seriously drunken state when he was handed over the the border police,” added Gaudeul.

The Ouest France daily added that the man had been flying with the low-cost British carrier Jet2. 

It said he is accused of putting his hand under the skirt of the air attendant and touching her intimate parts during the in-flight distribution of refreshments.

In mid-May, a Ryanair flight between Manchester in England and Faro in Portugal was also diverted to Nantes airport after five drunken English travellers disturbed other passengers.

TRAVEL NEWS

Air France warns customers of Black Friday scam

Free tickets for Air France flights might sound too good to be true - and they are, as the company warns people about a Black Friday scam that is circulating.

Published: 10 November 2022 16:34 CET
Air France warns customers of Black Friday scam

Air France is warning customers of a scam circulating on WhatsApp. The scam invites the recipient to enter into a contest in order to win free airline tickets as part of a Black Friday deal. The airline issued a tweet assuring customers that this is a scam and they should not open click on the link.

Air France also included a sample image of the scam in their tweet.

The company is warning customers to remain vigilant, particularly during the Black Friday sales period. 

Specifically, the scam consists of a WhatsApp message, where users are encouraged to click a link and then answer a few questions in order to win free return fair tickets, good for travel within Europe.

READ MORE: Warning: 6 of the most common scams in France to watch out for

According to French news site, La Dépêche du Midi, once the quiz is taken, the participant is told they won and that in order to get their tickets, they must share the scam message with either five other groups or with twenty friends by entering their personal data.

The objective of the spam is to collect personal data from WhatsApp users.

While this is considered a “phishing scam” – meaning its intent is to steal personal data, other spams that are sent via SMS and internet enabled messaging services seek to extract money directly. 

READ MORE: What you can do in France to stop fraudulent and spam phone calls and texts

If the message was sent via SMS, you can forward it to the official Spam SMS service on 33700, and they will follow up on your behalf.

If you think you may have fallen victim to a scam, particularly if you have shared your banking information, the first step is to contact your bank. You can learn more about what to do in this scenario, HERE

