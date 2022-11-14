Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DRIVING

Why fuel prices in France are set to rise this week

Fuel prices in France look set to jump on Wednesday with the French government and one of the country's biggest petrol giants decreasing subsidies on petrol and diesel.

Published: 14 November 2022 11:47 CET
Why fuel prices in France are set to rise this week
A gasoline nozzle at a TotalEnergies fuel station in Paris (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

The price of fuel will increase for drivers in France this week, when the government’s fuel rebate, intended to help motorists cope with high fuel prices, drops from 30-cents-per-litre to 10-cents-per-litre on Wednesday, November 16th.

Additionally, fuel provider TotalEnergies, who had also given motorists a discount at the pump at their service stations, will decrease their discount from €0.20 to €0.10 on Wednesday. 

Originally, the government fuel rebate of €0.30 was set to only last until November 1st, but the French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, announced an extension until mid-November. 

Due to high costs, €0.30 subsidy is not set to be extended again. French Minister of Public Action and Accounts, Gabriel Attal told LCI on Monday that the rebate cost “€7 billion this year” and that the additional 15 days cost “€440 million.”

Attal explained that “[the subsidy] was extended because many French people had supply difficulties because of the [refinery] strikes.” Industrial action by refinery workers in October led to widespread fuel shortages across the country, particularly in the North and the Paris region for nearly one month.

Nevertheless, the government aid of €0.10 will remain in force until the end of the year, or December 31st.

The rebate is paid by the government to filling stations, and means that drivers are charged the price including the discount when they pay at the pump.

The €0.10 discount offered by TotalEnergies, which is available at all of the oil and gas giant’s stations across France, will also remain in place until the end of the year. 

After the government fuel rebate terminates at the end of the year, Attal told LFI that he envisions that targeted measures to help motorists will be put in place. These will likely be announced “in the coming weeks”, according to the budget minister.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

French nuclear plant reports ruptured pipe during safety test

A nuclear power plant in central France has failed a safety check after a pipe linked to the reactor cooling system ruptured during testing, EDF has said.

Published: 9 November 2022 08:39 CET
French nuclear plant reports ruptured pipe during safety test

The incident at the Civaux plant, which is offline for maintenance and tests, risks delaying its return to service at a time that France is worried about its ability to produce enough electricity over the winter.

The plant, the most modern in the French network, was shut in August 2021 after corrosion problems were detected in the welds used in its emergency cooling system.

The incident in Civaux on November 2nd “was absolutely not a weld that gave way”, Regis Clement, deputy head of EDF’s nuclear production unit, told reporters.

A pipe linked to the primary cooling system of one of the reactors ruptured, leading high-pressure steam to escape as well as a radioactive “metal object” that had to be retrieved via a robot, Clement added.

Around 80 cubic metres of waste water resulting from the leak had been captured.

“There is no risk for the environment or for public health,” the deputy head of France’s IRSN nuclear safety regulator, Karine Herviou, told franceinfo radio.

The discovery of the corroded welds at Civaux last August led EDF to shut 12 reactors built to the same design for testing.

Almost half of the country’s 56 reactors are currently offline, meaning the country is expected to have to buy electricity from the European electricity market this winter.

The Civaux plant had been scheduled to come back on stream in January. Clement said it was “too early” to say if the ruptured pipe would delay this.

Under pressure from the government to speed up its maintenance work, Clement said on Tuesday that EDF was aiming to have 42 reactors online by December 1st and 46 by January 1st, compared to just 30 currently.

Around 500 specialist welders are currently working on the cooling systems, including 100 contractors brought in from the United States and Canada.

SHOW COMMENTS