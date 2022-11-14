Why fuel prices in France are set to rise this week

The price of fuel will increase for drivers in France this week, when the government’s fuel rebate, intended to help motorists cope with high fuel prices, drops from 30-cents-per-litre to 10-cents-per-litre on Wednesday, November 16th.

Additionally, fuel provider TotalEnergies, who had also given motorists a discount at the pump at their service stations, will decrease their discount from €0.20 to €0.10 on Wednesday.

Originally, the government fuel rebate of €0.30 was set to only last until November 1st, but the French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, announced an extension until mid-November.

Due to high costs, €0.30 subsidy is not set to be extended again. French Minister of Public Action and Accounts, Gabriel Attal told LCI on Monday that the rebate cost “€7 billion this year” and that the additional 15 days cost “€440 million.”

Attal explained that “[the subsidy] was extended because many French people had supply difficulties because of the [refinery] strikes.” Industrial action by refinery workers in October led to widespread fuel shortages across the country, particularly in the North and the Paris region for nearly one month.

Nevertheless, the government aid of €0.10 will remain in force until the end of the year, or December 31st.

The rebate is paid by the government to filling stations, and means that drivers are charged the price including the discount when they pay at the pump.

The €0.10 discount offered by TotalEnergies, which is available at all of the oil and gas giant’s stations across France, will also remain in place until the end of the year.

After the government fuel rebate terminates at the end of the year, Attal told LFI that he envisions that targeted measures to help motorists will be put in place. These will likely be announced “in the coming weeks”, according to the budget minister.