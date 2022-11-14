On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Lab strike – An unprecedented strike by staff at analysis laboratories – places where you go to have blood tests – means 95 percent of labs across the country will be closed from Monday, November 14th, until Thursday, November 17th.

Tuesday

Prime bonus – Anyone in receipt of the prime d’activité may find their bank account looking a little healthier this week. An automatic additional payment of €28, plus €14 per dependent child, is due to be paid into eligible accounts as part of the government’s efforts to help families deal with the rising cost of living from Tuesday.

G20 – After arriving in Bali on Monday, President Emmanual Macron is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the G20 summit on Tuesday on the first-leg of a busy tour of Asia. Later in the week, he is due to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum in Bangkok, as head of the first European state to be invited to the conference.

Flu jab – The seasonal flu vaccination programme is already open to people in high risk groups, but opens to everyone on November 15th. Full details on how and where to get the vaccine, plus a Covid booster if you need it, HERE.

Economy – France’s latest inflation and unemployment figures are due to be released.

Wednesday

Prices at the pumps – The government’s discount on petrol and diesel dropped from €0.30 per litre to €0.10 per litre. The fall in help for motorists had been due to take place on November 1st, but was delayed because of refinery blockades last month.

Petro-giant TotalEnergies on-top discount has also dropped to €0.10 per litre. The government discount is set to end on December 31st, and a new system of aid will take effect from January 1st, 2023, which is intended to benefit 11 and 12 million people, according to government spokesperson Olivier Véran.

Thursday

Beaujolais Day – The third Thursday of November is the Fête du Beaujolais Nouveau, when the notorious and brash young wine first hits shop shelves and towns in the Beaujolais area hold festivals. Word from those who know about these things is that the 2022 vintage is set to be one of the better ones.

READ ALSO Beaujolais Nouveau: 13 things you need to know about France’s famous wine

Friday

Early Black Friday – The actual big pre-Christmas ‘Black Friday’ sales day isn’t due to take place until next Friday, November 25th. But online retail giant Amazon is starting its sales period a week early, and will offer deals all the way through to November 28th.

Saturday

Demonstrations – Marches against sexual violence are due to take place in towns and cities across France.

Macron on tour – The French president’s international diplomacy charm offensive continue with the 18th Summit of La Francophonie in Djerba in Tunisia, an opportunity “to discuss with our partners” on “advances” and “ways of future cooperation” , according to the Elysée

No-go snow – Ski resort Val Thorens was supposed to open some runs on Saturday, November 19th, but has put its opening date back a week because of insufficient snow cover. It is now scheduled to open on November 26th – the date Tignes and Val d’Isère are also scheduled to open.

The resort, at an altitude of 2,300m, is routinely the first to open. Officials explain that currently “the snow cover at altitude is satisfactory but does not allow a ski-to-door return to the resort”.

Sunday

Christmas lights – Actor Tahar Rahim will switch on the Christmas lights on Paris’s Champs-Elysées to officially kickstart the city’s seasonal festivities. The usual red hues will be notably absent this year, as organisers do their bit for energy sobriety, while stores along the famous street will turn off their lights at 10pm every night.

Sport – Fresh off the back a hard-fought win over World Champions South Africa, France’s rugby team put their 12-match winning run on the line against Japan in the final Test of their Autumn Nations series.

World Cup – Football’s World Cup kicks off in Qatar. But France fans will have to wait until Tuesday to see the team in action.