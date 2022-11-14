Read news from:
Medical test centres close in France as lab biologists stage strike

Biologists working in France's medical test centres began a strike on Monday which will hit patients across the country . Here is what you need to know.

Published: 14 November 2022 10:13 CET
A French lab worker treats samples before centrifugation in 2020. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP)

Most people in France will have to wait a few days to get a blood test after the union representing biologists who work in medical test centres, known in French as laboratoires, announced a ” rolling strike” starting on Monday.

Workers are protesting the government’s plans to cut funding for test centres as part of the 2023 Social Security budget.

With nearly 3,900 of the 4,100 laboratories across France affected, the strike was set to run three days, lasting through Wednesday, with the possibility of it being extended.

Patients will be impacted across the country, with “90 and 95 percent [of laboratories] are participating” according to the head of the union for biologists.

This means that patients seeking routine blood or urine tests and other procedures will have to wait until testing centres reopen. However, dialysis treatments will continue to be provided and those requiring testing for chemotherapy will be provided for at-home for via private nurses.

For those looking to get a Covid-19 test, the option will still be available in pharmacies, particularly for antigenic testing. In case of emergency, patients are advised to go to the nearest emergency department. 

The industrial action impacted both small, independent laboratories as well as those represented by large private groups, such as (Biogroup, Cerba, Eurofins, Inovie, Synlab. 

Test centre medical workers took action in response to the French government’s plans to reduce their budget by €250 million, as part of the new Social Security budget for 2023, specifically by decreasing pricing for certain procedures, which would impact laboratories’ profits.

However, the French government has argued in favour of the plans, stating that laboratories strongly increased their sales during the pandemic.

The French Health Minister François Braun accused the biologists of “taking the population hostage” after unions announced plans for the strike last week. 

Braun told AFP that despite union’s plans for industrial action, he hoped to maintain the objective of decreasing laboratories’ budgets, adding that “with a gross surplus of €3 billion, they can make an effort of €250 million.”

The head of the national union representing biologists, François Blanchecotte, told AFP that “we all agree that we must participate in the war effort and give this money back to the social security system,” and then added that the disagreement lies with the fact that “the government wants to get this money back by lowering the rates for our procedures. It’s as if we had a bonus and wanted to lower our salaries permanently.”

PARIS

‘We know how to take action’ unions warn Macron as Paris transport workers strike

Commuters in Paris scrambled for alternatives on Thursday -- or simply stayed home --  as public transport workers went on strike for higher pay.

Published: 10 November 2022 11:21 CET
The strike by RATP workers was calling for higher pay, and is part of an ‘inter-professional’ action across France protesting over rising living costs.

READ ALSO How services are affected by Thursday’s strike 

The strike aims also to ratchet up pressure on President Emmanuel Macron before he brings a controversial pensions overhaul bill to parliament, which would require millions of people to work longer before retiring.

“It’s to show that if we want to take action, we know how to take action,” Frederic Souillot, head of France’s FO union.

The capital’s public transport operator RATP said nearly every Metro line would be shut down or operating with only limited rush-hour service, and urged people to work from home or postpone trips if possible.

Many commuters appeared to heed the call, with the morning crush less chaotic than many feared, and the city’s growing network of bike lanes saw a surge of cyclists under a bright autumn sky.

But the two main suburban rail lines called RER A and B, which connect central Paris with Disneyland Paris and the Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, saw more severe disruptions.

Frequency of bus services were likely to drop by a third, while tram operations were expected at near-normal levels, the RATP said.

Meanwhile, workers in Britain were also striking, with authorities in London saying the Underground system was “severely disrupted”, with limited or no services running, and advised people to avoid trying to use the network. Reports said many buses were packed to capacity and unable to pick up hordes waiting at numerous stops, while roads were expected to be more congested than usual.

French unions have staged strikes across several sectors in recent weeks seeking pay hikes or increased hiring as spiralling energy costs feed into widespread inflation.

Thursday’s strike will also include a protest march in the capital in the afternoon that will shut down major traffic avenues.

But the Paris transport strike did not spill over into other sectors, with only the hard-line CGT union calling for general work stoppages that could match turnout of October 18th, when authorities say 107,000 demonstrators turned out nationwide.

Unions representing the RATP’s nearly 70,000 employees say they are feeling the pinch of soaring prices, but are also overstretched because of insufficient hiring, resulting in increased sick leave.

That has led to more service delays or lower frequency on busy metro lines in recent months, causing headaches for the system’s roughly 12 million daily users.

The government is set to appoint former prime minister Jean Castex as RATP chief, with parliamentary panels giving their green light after questioning him this week.

“The most urgent issue… is the continuity and quality of service,” Castex told lawmakers. “The heart of our job is to meet the expectations of our users.”

