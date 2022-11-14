Read news from:
UKRAINE

Macron to call Putin after G20 summit

President Emmanuel Macron will call counterpart Vladimir Putin after a Group of 20 summit in Bali where the Russian leader is expected to face strong pressure, a French official said on Monday.

Published: 14 November 2022 14:01 CET
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris, on September 30, 2019. (Photo by Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik / AFP)

Macron “will call him after the G20,” the senior Elysee official told reporters, lamenting Putin’s “isolation” over the invasion of Ukraine.

The French president has maintained lines of communication with Putin despite the conflict, and will “continue to talk,” the official added.

Macron will also tell China’s Xi Jinping it is in Beijing’s “interest” to “pressure” Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

He will meet the Chinese leader Tuesday morning on the sidelines of the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali and tell him “your interest, like mine, is to put pressure on Russia so it returns to the negotiating table and respects international law.”

Macron held numerous calls with Putin in the early days of the war. The French president’s call with his Russian counterpart on the eve of the invasion was unsuccessful and led to much criticism.

Macron‘s engagement has brought unease from some Eastern European nations wary of Russia although France insists that it has coordinated its diplomacy with allies.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna recently acknowledged the limited success with Putin but said it was important to try.

“We absolutely think it is crucial to keep a channel of communication with those making the decisions in Russia, including President Putin,” Colonna said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Putin is probably isolated in his very strange vision of the world and the way it could be run. Reinforcing this isolation of his would not be a good option,” she said.

Macron‘s talks with Putin did help secure a mission by the UN nuclear watchdog to travel to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

ENERGY

Further delays to getting France’s nuclear plants back online, admits EDF

French state electricity giant EDF has further trimmed its estimated electricity output for this year, citing further delays in getting nuclear reactors back online during maintenance and safety checks.

Published: 4 November 2022 10:19 CET
Production is now seen at 275 to 285 terawatt hours (Twh), down from 280 to 300 Twh — already a cut from initial estimates for 2022, the company said late Thursday.

It was the latest setback for EDF’s race to restore operations at dozens of reactors that have been shut down for months because of safety risks from defective welds or scheduled maintenance.

France gets around 70 percent of its electricity from nuclear power, and the coming winter spike in demand means it will have to buy electricity from the European power market, where prices have soared as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drags on.

EDF had already warned in September of a €29 billion financial hit this year from the reactor works, but the company did not reveal the potential new hit in its latest update.

But it said four reactors originally set to be back online in November or December would now be operational only in late January or February.

Almost half of the country’s 56 reactors, spread across 18 power plants, were taken offline, many because of fears over micro-cracks discovered in emergency cooling systems.

EDF’s financial woes prompted the government to renationalise the company earlier this year, and a new CEO, Luc Remont, is expected to be confirmed in his job later this month.

The company is central to President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to build at least six next-generation reactors, part of his push for energy “sovereignty.”

