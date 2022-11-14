Cinema: English-subtitled French films to screen in Charente and Normandy

For the past seven years, Lost in Frenchlation, a company that regularly screens of recent French film releases with English subtitles, has given anglophones living in Paris the opportunity to access to French culture – and to meet others in the same situation.

After recently expanding to Biarritz, Lost in Frenchlation also announced plans to offer screenings in Caen, Normandy and Marthon, a small town on the Charente – Dordogne border so that English speakers in those towns can also enjoy French cinematic culture.

Screenings in Caen and Marthon will start in December, and they will be conducted in a similar manner to those in Paris – events are typically preceded with drinks before the start of the film.

Here are the upcoming events outside of Paris:

Biarritz

In partnership with Royal Biarritz, Lost in Frenchlation will put on the movie “Un Beau Matin.”

The film tells the story of a young single mother raising her 8-year-old daughter and simultaneously caring for her father who was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease. While trying to find her father a care home, she runs into a married friend and they begin an affair.

The screening will take place on Monday, November 14th at 8pm at Cinéma Le Royal, located at 8 Av. du Maréchal Foch, 64200 Biarritz.

Tickets range from €4.50 – €7, and they can be found on this website.

The other upcoming screening in Biarritz will be the film “Simone, Le Voyage du Siècle.”

The film is a biopic about Holocaust survivor Simone Veil, one France’s most prominent women during the 20th century. Covering Veil’s life story, the film will dive into her childhood and her major political battles, such as the fight for abortion rights in France.

Vogue has called it “one of the most anticipated films of the year.”

The film will be screened on Monday, November 28th at 8pm, with drinks starting at 7:30pm. The film will also be shown at Cinéma Le Royal,

Tickets will also range from €4.50 – €7 and can be found on this website.

Caen

Lost in Frenchlation will begin screening films in Caen this December, with its first film being “Saint Omer” by French female director Alice Diop.

The film tells the story of a novelist named Rama, as she attends the trial of a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising tide on a beach in northern France. Over the course of the trial, as she listens to the woman’s testimony and the stories of other witnesses, Rama finds herself questioning her own previously-held convictions.

In collaboration with Café des images, the film will be shown on Wednesday, December 14th at the Café Polyglotte, which is dedicated to exploring cultural diversity and facilitating the discovery of foreign languages.

The address is 4 square du théâtre, 14200 Hérouville-Saint-Clair, and participants are invited to join in pre-drinks at 7pm, and the screening will begin at 9pm.

Lost in Frenchlation will announce other screenings for the month of December, specifically those for Marthon, in the coming weeks.