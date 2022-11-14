Read news from:
Cinema: English-subtitled French films to screen in Charente and Normandy

The Paris-based cinema club Lost in Frenchlation has announced plans to expand to other French towns starting in December, offering more English speakers in France the opportunity to experience France's cinema culture. .

Published: 14 November 2022 17:02 CET
For the past seven years, Lost in Frenchlation, a company that regularly screens of recent French film releases with English subtitles, has given anglophones living in Paris the opportunity to access to French culture – and to meet others in the same situation.

After recently expanding to Biarritz, Lost in Frenchlation also announced plans to offer screenings in Caen, Normandy and Marthon, a small town on the Charente – Dordogne border so that English speakers in those towns can also enjoy French cinematic culture.

Screenings in Caen and Marthon will start in December, and they will be conducted in a similar manner to those in Paris – events are typically preceded with drinks before the start of the film.

READ MORE: Six French films with English subtitles in Paris in November

Here are the upcoming events outside of Paris:

Biarritz

In partnership with Royal Biarritz, Lost in Frenchlation will put on the movie “Un Beau Matin.”

The film tells the story of a young single mother raising her 8-year-old daughter and simultaneously caring for her father who was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease. While trying to find her father a care home, she runs into a married friend and they begin an affair.

The screening will take place on Monday, November 14th at 8pm at Cinéma Le Royal, located at 8 Av. du Maréchal Foch, 64200 Biarritz.

Tickets range from €4.50 – €7, and they can be found on this website.

The other upcoming screening in Biarritz will be the film “Simone, Le Voyage du Siècle.”

The film is a biopic about Holocaust survivor Simone Veil, one France’s most prominent women during the 20th century. Covering Veil’s life story, the film will dive into her childhood and her major political battles, such as the fight for abortion rights in France.

Vogue has called it “one of the most anticipated films of the year.”

The film will be screened on Monday, November 28th at 8pm, with drinks starting at 7:30pm. The film will also be shown at Cinéma Le Royal, 

Tickets will also range from €4.50 – €7 and can be found on this website

Caen

Lost in Frenchlation will begin screening films in Caen this December, with its first film being “Saint Omer” by French female director Alice Diop.

The film tells the story of a novelist named Rama, as she attends the trial of a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising tide on a beach in northern France. Over the course of the trial, as she listens to the woman’s testimony and the stories of other witnesses, Rama finds herself questioning her own previously-held convictions.

In collaboration with Café des images, the film will be shown on Wednesday, December 14th at the Café Polyglotte, which is dedicated to exploring cultural diversity and facilitating the discovery of foreign languages.

The address is 4 square du théâtre, 14200 Hérouville-Saint-Clair, and participants are invited to join in pre-drinks at 7pm, and the screening will begin at 9pm.

Lost in Frenchlation will announce other screenings for the month of December, specifically those for Marthon, in the coming weeks. 

CULTURE

Miss France organisers taken to labour court over height and topless photo rules

French feminists have taken advantage of the country's strict labour laws to file complaints of discrimination against the Miss France organisation.

Published: 7 November 2022 13:50 CET
There’s only one job where the advert states you have to be over 1m 70 tall and have never been photographed topless – and this week the French labour court is set to rule over whether that is discriminatory. 

Specifically, the Bobigny court was asked to determine whether Miss France contestants are employees or volunteers – a question which was raised by feminist group Osez-le-Feminisme (Dare to be Feminist) in October 2021. The group targeted the beauty pageant organisation Miss France – along with the television channel that airs the programme, Endemol Production – in its complaint.

According to Osez-le-Feminisme, which is representing three former Miss France contestants, the competition breaches France’s labour laws, as contestants had previously not been given work contracts for their time participating in the television show. 

READ MORE: New Miss France insists she’s a feminist

Essentially, if contestants are to be viewed as full employees – with employment contracts – then the labour code would apply – specifically, the legal framework forbidding companies from “discriminating on the basis of morals, age, family status or physical appearance” a lawyer for Osez-le-Féminisme, Violaine De Filippis-Abate, told RMC radio.

By these standards, some of the requirements that competitors with the Miss France competition are expected to follow, such as size requirements – a height of at least 1m70 – and expectations regarding personal behaviour, such as not having been photographed nude, could be ruled discriminatory under French labour law.

The verdict was set to be announced on November 8th, but the question will linger on until November 18th after judges were unable to reach a decision. 

After the original complaint was filed in October 2021, the Miss France organisation announced it would make some changes, including removing the rule that candidates must be under 24 years old, opting to make it so that anyone over the age of 18 could apply.

Alexia Laroche-Joubert, the head of the Miss France organisation, told Le Figaro in June 2022 that “from now on” candidates must be “over 18 years old, and at least 1.70 metres tall – because they wear designer dresses and a minimum height is required – and that they be female in their civil status, which was already the case before.”

The organisation also removed the requirement that contestants be unmarried.

In addition to charges of discrimination, Osez-le-Féminisme is also tackling the working conditions for contestants with Miss France. 

“The company makes a profit on the exploitation of women,” the spokesperson for the organsiation, Alyssa Ahrabare, told Actu Seine-Saint-Denis.

While the Miss France company agreed in December 2021 to create three-day work contracts for the 29 participants in the national contest, the feminist group hoped to place the spotlight on the labour that Miss France contestants provide during the weeks of preparation ahead of the show.

READ MORE: Miss France contestants to get employment contracts for the first time

“As soon as they are chosen in the regional contest, the candidates represent the brand Miss France with interviews, shows and time constraints,” said Ahrabare.

As for the Miss France competition – the 2023 winner will be crowned on December 17th, 2022.

Despite regular controversies, the contest remains very popular in France – the final is screened on primetime TV and regularly attracts audiences in the millions. 

