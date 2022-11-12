Read news from:
Two more French citizens detained in Iran, bringing total to seven

Two more French citizens have been detained in Iran, bringing to seven the number of people from France held in the protest-wracked country, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Saturday.

Published: 12 November 2022 15:44 CET
Iran protest
Last month, France advised its citizens visiting Iran to "leave the country as soon as possible". Photo by Kevin Martin Jose / Unsplash

“We are worried about two other compatriots and the last verifications show they are also detained,” she told daily newspaper Le Parisien.

Last month, Colonna said five were being held in Iran.

“It is more important than ever to remind Iran of its international obligations. If its aim is blackmail, then it cannot work,” she said.

“We demand their immediate release, access to consular protection.

“My Iranian counterpart, with whom I had a long a difficult conversation, has committed to respecting this right of access. I expect it to be realised.”

Detainee identities

The identity of the two new detainees was not immediately clear.

The others held include French-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkhah, arrested in June 2019 and later sentenced to five years in prison for undermining national security, allegations her family has strongly denied.

Another, Benjamin Briere, was arrested in May 2020 and later sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison for espionage, charges he rejects.

French teachers’ union official Cecile Kohler and her partner Jacques Paris were also detained in May this year, accused of seeking to stir labour unrest during teachers’ strikes.

There is also a “Frenchman who was passing through” Tehran, France has said.

The French government last month advised its citizens visiting Iran to “leave the country as soon as possible”.

Iran has been rocked by protests since the death in police custody of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September, following her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran’s hijab dress rules for women.

France accepts migrant ship as row with Italy escalates

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday slammed what she called the "aggressive reaction" of the French government to taking in a migrant rescue vessel rejected by Rome.

Published: 11 November 2022 12:41 CET
France accepted the Ocean Viking and the 234 migrants onboard, but in return said it would suspend a previous plan to take in 3,500 refugees currently in Italy, and urged other EU nations to do the same. 

“I was very struck by the aggressive reaction of the French government, which is incomprehensible and unjustified,” Meloni told a press conference in Rome.

READ ALSO: Why are France and Italy rowing over migrants and what are the consequences?

The ship docked at the French port of Toulon on Friday morning, as relations between the two countries soured further.

The Ocean Viking, operated by a French NGO, had picked up the migrants at sea near the Libyan coast before spending weeks seeking a port to accept them.

France had never before allowed a rescue vessel carrying migrants from the Mediterranean to land on its coast, but did so this time because Italy had refused access.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday that the migrants were Italy’s responsibility under EU rules, and that the French move was an “exceptional” measure.

He said Italy’s refusal to accept the migrants was “incomprehensible” and that there would be “severe consequences” for Italy’s bilateral relations with France, and with the European Union as a whole.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday the Ocean Viking could dock at the port of Toulon and a third of the migrant passengers will be “relocated” to France. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

He said France had acted according to its “humanitarian duty”, while Italy had “lacked humanity”.

The Ocean Viking ship had initially sought access to Italy’s coast, which is closest to where the migrants were picked up, saying health and sanitary conditions onboard were rapidly worsening. 

Italy refused, saying other nations needed to take in more of the  migrants trying to reach Europe from North Africa every year.

The migrants, more than 50 of whom are children, were taken to an “international waiting zone” pending the processing of requests for asylum.

READ ALSO: Anger as Italy accused of illegally rejecting migrants rescued at sea

They would not be allowed to leave the zone until the process was completed in about three weeks, the government said. Asylum interviews were to start on Saturday.

The shelter, a short drive from the port, was heavily guarded, an AFP photographer said.

Some 600 police were deployed for the ship’s arrival, with the Red Cross in charge of humanitarian aid.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni oo Friday condemned what she called the “aggressive reaction” of the French government to taking in the rescue ship rejected by Rome. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Nine European nations have committed to hosting two-thirds of the migrants, Darmanin said Thursday, with the remaining third staying in France.

Germany will take “more than 80”, while Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal, Luxembourg and Ireland will also contribute in the name of “European solidarity”, he said.

So far this year, 164 asylum seekers have been moved from Italy to other nations in the bloc that volunteered to accept them.

That is a fraction of the more than 88,000 that have reached its shores so far this year, of which 14 percent arrived after being rescued by NGO vessels, according to Italian authorities.

