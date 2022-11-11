Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LA BELLE VIE

La Belle Vie: French winter pleasures and decoding the country’s myths

From where to go for the best Christmas markets to ridiculous Paris tour guide stories and unpacking some French clichés which might just be true, our weekly newsletter La Belle Vie offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 11 November 2022 09:17 CET
La Belle Vie: French winter pleasures and decoding the country's myths
A French supporter at the rugby world cup in 2007 uses binoculars and wears a blue béret with the French flag on it (Photo by ERIC CABANIS / AFP)

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films. This newsletter is published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to newsletter preferences or adding your email to the sign-up box in this article.

Even though the French government is urging the public to cut back on energy usage this year, worry not – the country will not be in the dark over Christmas. Most holiday festivities are set to go ahead, and for many people, the staple winter activity in France is going to Christmas markets.

When I imagine walking around a marché de Noël, bundled up, carrying a warm cup of vin chaud and admiring the stands decorated with string lights, I automatically feel a bit cosier. Luckily, France has Christmas markets all across the country, so no matter where you might visit this holiday season, you’re likely to stumble upon one.

And if you are not coming to France over the Christmas/ New Year holiday, the light display in Lyon – another popular winter attraction – has republished its video from the 2021 festival, so you can enjoy some Christmas lights from afar. Otherwise, here are the best French Christmas markets that you need to put on your must-see list:

14 of the best Christmas markets in France in 2022

While walking through the Christmas market, you might find yourself hungry for a traditional snack. You could go for pain d’épices (traditional spiced French gingerbread) or maybe you’d rather stick to a sturdy bretzel (or Alsatian pretzel), but personally I always find myself tempted by all things involving melted cheese.

Fondue, contrary to popular belief, is not the only dish involving melted cheese. There are several – from tartiflette to gratin dauphinoise – and many of them can be made at home, so you do not need to be in France to enjoy them (though that certainly enhances the experience). 

The six best French winter dishes made with cheese

And if you are coming to France this winter, or simply taking a trip to enjoy the more famous Christmas markets, you might also sign up for a guided tour. 

As France has such a long and expansive history, dedicated tour guides are a great way help scratch the surface more than you might be able to with a museum audio guide or via Wikipedia. It might not come as a surprise that tour guides have to memorise quite a large repertoire of history related to France’s royalty, its military exploits, and artistic greats.

But the most enjoyable tours are by guides who also made it their goal to memorise some of the scandals too, and there are a few key stories that tour guides love to share. One of them is about how all of the brothels in Paris closed out of respect, following the death of one of their greatest customers: Victor Hugo. 

7 ridiculous stories from French history that Paris tour guides love to tell

One key task of the French tour guide is to separate fact from fiction. This is more difficult than one might imagine, as French history is filled with myths and legends that dupe even the most learned francophiles. 

I remember learning all about Joan of Arc in elementary and middle school in the United States – in fact, I even did a poster presentation about her, so you might imagine my shock when I found out that Joan of Arc did not actually disguise herself as a man to help the French win the Hundred Years War. 

And that is not the only French history myth you might be surprised by – there are dozens more. 

22 of the biggest myths about French history

It is not just French history that has a tendency to become a bit fictitious over time, French culture is also subject to its fair share of stereotyping and myth-making.

You might remember a certain 1995 episode of The Simpsons when the groundskeeper Willie describes the French as “cheese-eating surrender monkeys.” But is this an accurate description or is it just another case of unfair stereotyping? 

Well, the cheese aspect is undeniable, seeing as France consumes more cheese per capita than any other country in the world. But there are plenty of other clichés about France that need some fact-checking.

Myth-busting: Are these 12 clichés about France actually true?

One cliché you’ve probably heard about is the fact that French people love to wear bérets. I have been living in France for a few years now, and honestly I can’t say I’ve noticed too many bérets.

But there was definitely a red beret resurgence after a certain Netflix show (*cough* Emily in Paris) came into prominence. In fact, the French Cosmopolitan dedicated an entire article to how you can find a red béret just like Emily’s. 

The béret cliché did not appear out of thin air though – writer Margo Lestz explained the reasons why we imagine French people as béret wearing, and interestingly enough it has to do with the “French Onion Johnnies.”

Why we think the French all wear berets and carry onions

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LA BELLE VIE

La Belle Vie: Why holidays, baguettes and regional dishes are so important in France

From the importance of time off work to mapping out French regional delicacies and delving into the French love affair with baguettes, our weekly newsletter La Belle Vie offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 21 October 2022 08:19 CEST
La Belle Vie: Why holidays, baguettes and regional dishes are so important in France

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films. This newsletter is published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to newsletter preferences or adding your email to the sign-up box in this article.

For anglophones (okay…maybe more-so Americans), the end of October is synonymous with Halloween festivities, decorations and of course, candy. For French people though, the end of October in France means the autumn school holidays – where students and teachers alike get a well-needed two-week break from the end of October to early November.

The reason for the vacation time? Toussaint – or All-Saints day, or the holiday venerating saints who were canonised by the Catholic church. This might be a bit of a surprise to those who are aware of France’s reputation as a secular state, so you might be surprised to learn that many French holidays are (originally, at least) religious ones.

Reader question: Why does secular France have Catholic holidays?

And on the subject of holidays, France is often touted as the land where no one works. When I first moved to France, I would chuckle every time I passed a shop at the start of August with a sign reading “fermé jusqu’au 26 août” (closed until August 26th) in the windowsill.

French people might get more guaranteed holiday time than their many of their English-speaking counterparts, but it is actually the Austrians who win the European competition for guaranteed annual vacation days. Nevertheless – holidays are sacred in L’Hexagone.

How much holiday time do the French really get every year?

Five weeks of paid vacation would likely improve the moods of many Americans, but what about the French who do not have a reputation for being a joyful bunch? While Parisians and French city-slickers are often stereotyped as rude and grumpy, that does not necessarily mean they are wholly unsatisfied or that they have a low quality of life.

In fact, a recent survey that studied quality of life data found that the average person in mainland France rated their quality of life at 7.4 out of 10. The Local asked readers what they think of quality of life in France – is it all it’s cracked up to be? For a lot of people, the answer was yes, but that came down to a few specific benefits:

MYTHBUSTERS: Is the quality of life actually that good in France?

For many readers, access beautiful nature and a nice work-life balance were some of the ways they noticed their quality of life had improved in France. But I have a sneaking suspicion that the availability of fresh, delicious food probably played a big role too, and luckily you can find that across the country. 

Each region has a different speciality worth trying. As a moules frites and oyster fan myself, I would gladly volunteer myself for a (research-based) sabbatical out to Normandy to test the impact of “catch-of-the-day” seafood on my quality of life. 

But if you are passing through or want to plan your next visit based on food specifically, you should consult The Local’s ultimate food map.

From crêpes to cassoulet: The ultimate food map of France

While on the journey to find your favourite French delicacy, you might notice a few more vegan or vegetarian catered shops and restaurants along the way.

You would not be the only one to point this out – several readers of The Local have found that France has become more friendly to the meat-free over the years, though that does not necessarily mean the country is scrapping bœuf bourguignon any time soon. However, vegans and vegetarians visiting France might have more to look forward to as the country (slowly) changes its attitudes toward la viande.

Are the French going (slightly) more vegetarian?

And if you are meat-free, or perhaps are simply looking to cut back on meat, France will always be a safe bet for one vegetarian option: bread. Boulangeries are still on many corners in French cities, towns, and villages.

It might seem like a silly stereotype to picture a French person wearing a striped shirt and beret, but the image of one walking down the street with a few baguettes in hand is pretty in-line with reality. 

Baguettiquette: Weird things the French do with bread

SHOW COMMENTS