PARIS

‘We know how to take action’ unions warn Macron as Paris transport workers strike

Commuters in Paris scrambled for alternatives on Thursday -- or simply stayed home --  as public transport workers went on strike for higher pay.

Published: 10 November 2022 11:21 CET
A commuter stands near the closed gate of the Montparnasse - Bienvenue metro station in Paris on November 10, 2022, during a strike. Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP

The strike by RATP workers was calling for higher pay, and is part of an ‘inter-professional’ action across France protesting over rising living costs.

The strike aims also to ratchet up pressure on President Emmanuel Macron before he brings a controversial pensions overhaul bill to parliament, which would require millions of people to work longer before retiring.

“It’s to show that if we want to take action, we know how to take action,” Frederic Souillot, head of France’s FO union.

The capital’s public transport operator RATP said nearly every Metro line would be shut down or operating with only limited rush-hour service, and urged people to work from home or postpone trips if possible.

Many commuters appeared to heed the call, with the morning crush less chaotic than many feared, and the city’s growing network of bike lanes saw a surge of cyclists under a bright autumn sky.

But the two main suburban rail lines called RER A and B, which connect central Paris with Disneyland Paris and the Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, saw more severe disruptions.

Frequency of bus services were likely to drop by a third, while tram operations were expected at near-normal levels, the RATP said.

Meanwhile, workers in Britain were also striking, with authorities in London saying the Underground system was “severely disrupted”, with limited or no services running, and advised people to avoid trying to use the network. Reports said many buses were packed to capacity and unable to pick up hordes waiting at numerous stops, while roads were expected to be more congested than usual.

French unions have staged strikes across several sectors in recent weeks seeking pay hikes or increased hiring as spiralling energy costs feed into widespread inflation.

Thursday’s strike will also include a protest march in the capital in the afternoon that will shut down major traffic avenues.

But the Paris transport strike did not spill over into other sectors, with only the hard-line CGT union calling for general work stoppages that could match turnout of October 18th, when authorities say 107,000 demonstrators turned out nationwide.

Unions representing the RATP’s nearly 70,000 employees say they are feeling the pinch of soaring prices, but are also overstretched because of insufficient hiring, resulting in increased sick leave.

That has led to more service delays or lower frequency on busy metro lines in recent months, causing headaches for the system’s roughly 12 million daily users.

The government is set to appoint former prime minister Jean Castex as RATP chief, with parliamentary panels giving their green light after questioning him this week.

“The most urgent issue… is the continuity and quality of service,” Castex told lawmakers. “The heart of our job is to meet the expectations of our users.”

STRIKES

What to expect from Thursday’s strike in France

Thursday marks the third - and likely the most disruptive - in a series of three 'inter-professional' strikes called by the hardline CGT union in protest at the rising cost of living. From trains to planes, schools and Paris public transport, here's how services will be affected.

Published: 9 November 2022 12:07 CET
Updated: 10 November 2022 09:17 CET
The one-day strike on Thursday, November 10th, follows two one-day actions in late October and early November, but is set to be the most disruptive yet.

The action has been called by the hardline CGT union in protests at the rising cost of living and below-inflation pay increases that many sectors have experienced. The union is also angry at the government’s use of emergency strike-breaking powers during earlier strikes at oil refineries that led to widespread petrol and diesel shortages at filling stations.

Here’s how services will be impacted on Thursday;

Paris

This time, disruption will be heavily concentrated on the French capital, where workers on the RATP public transport network have overwhelmingly backed the strike, declaring a jeudi noir (black Thursday) for services.

On the Metro half the lines will not be running at all – namely lines 2, 3bis, 5, 8, 10, 11 and 12.

Lines 3, 4, 6, 7, 7bis, 9 and 13 will operate only during rush hours – 7am to 9.30am and 4.30pm to 7.30pm – and will run limited services during these times.

Lines 1 and 14, which are automated, will run as normal but are likely to be extremely busy.

On the RER, line A will run 1 in 3 of its normal services and will stop at 9pm, while line B – which connects Paris to its two airports – will run normal hours but with only half or 1 in 3 of its normal services. The other RER lines are operated by SNCF, and are not expected to be heavily disrupted.

The RER D saw some delays on Thursday morning, but this was due to a breakdown.

The frequency of bus services have been cut by a third, while tram operations are expected to be nearly normal, except for tram line 5 which will only have services between 5.30am and 10.30am, and 3.30pm and 8.30pm. Tram line 2 will run fewer services than normal. 

As of Thursday morning, over 30 stations were closed due to the industrial action, including some stations that have lines that are running. These include stations like Montparnasse Bienvenüe, Champs-Elysées Clémenceau and Miromesnil, according to RATP. You can see the full list HERE.

Although the capital will be the worst affected, there is likely to be some disruption to services in the rest of France. For example, in Strasbourg nearly 20 bus lines have been disrupted by strike action, but all other transport in the city remained at normal operating levels on Thursday morning. 

Trains – on the national rail network SNCF only one union – CGT-Cheminots – has announced that it will join the strike, which means disruption is likely to be very limited.

In other cities, such as Rouen and Montpellier, local rail workers also indicated their intention to strike. 

Postal workers – some staff at La Poste have indicated that they will strike, so there could be a delay in deliveries in some parts of the country.

Schools – the last strike took place during the school holidays, but schools are now back and some teachers have indicated that they intend to support the strike. The limited number who have declared so far means it is unlikely that schools will close, but some schools could see disruption to other services such as the canteen and after-school clubs.

Some local authorities – including Le Havre – have already announced that there will be “no school lunches, no after-school clubs” on Thursday. 

Health workers – some healthcare workers have also announced a strike, although strike rules mean that frontline staff such as doctors and nurses will remain at work, but might take part in demonstrations. Some auxiliary services such as medical testing laboratories may experience disruption.

Flights – airline workers and airport staff have not joined the strike – they mostly won pay increases after strike action over the summer – so flights will operate as normal.

Demonstrations – demos are also planned, although since most other unions have elected not to join the CGT these are likely to be small affairs. the CGT’s secretary general Céline Verzeletti says they expect “between 150 and 200” points of demonstration around the country. 

In Paris, the demonstration will take place at Place de la République and it will move in the direction of Place de l’Opéra, starting at 2pm. 

Traffic

As a result of the public transport strike, increased road traffic was reported on Thursday morning in the Paris region. As of 8 am, the traffic website Sytadin counted more than 338 km of traffic congestion in Ile-de-France.

Listen to the team at The Local France discuss all the latest news and talking points in the latest episode of our Talking France podcast. Download it here or listen below.

