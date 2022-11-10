Read news from:
Austria
TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: France’s plans for language tests and new passport controls

The Local's Talking France podcast is back for the fourth season - and in this first episode we're looking at the divisions with the French far right, why immigration and passport rules are a hot topic and why the Miss France contest is in trouble.

Published: 10 November 2022 10:24 CET
Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political columnist John Lichfield to look at what is happening in France right now.

There have been some major shocks for Marine Le Pen and her increasingly influential far-right party, which is now facing internal divisions and the suspension of one of its MPs after a racist outburst in parliament.

Find the Talking France podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

John Lichfield told us: “Since the election, the Rassemblement National party in parliament have been deliberately trying to appear quiet, respectable, hard-working. Le Pen wanted her new MPs to be serious and respectable in the hope of appearing as a government-in-waiting – an alternative to Macron.

“But then with this incident of the MP being suspended the veneer has cracked, as is often the case with Rassemblement National, and you see behind that respectable image to see what you’re really dealing with.” 

The row comes as immigration is back on the table in France, with compulsory language tests for foreigners again on the table.

We’re also looking at why the Miss France contest is in trouble (and why so many people still watch it), which winter festivals to try out and whether France will have Christmas lights displays this year.

We’re answering reader questions about new EU passport control checks, and you can also hear Ben try to pass the quiz for Miss France contestants.

You can find the podcast on Spotify, Apple, Google podcasts or download it HERE, and find all of series 1-3 HERE

TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: Will cars always be king in rural France and how angry are the French right now?

The Local's Talking France podcast is back - looking at the latest in the tense French political situation and why rural France is so dependent on cars, when Paris' Notre-Dame cathedral is re-opening, why everyone is talking about 'KB9' and where to find the best - and stretchiest - French cheese.

Published: 20 October 2022 10:03 CEST
Updated: 22 October 2022 09:23 CEST
PODCAST: Will cars always be king in rural France and how angry are the French right now?

We start with a look at France’s rather fractious political scene – from strikes to fuel blockades and the government’s controversial powers to push legislation through parliament.

Listen on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

Our political columnist John Lichfield told us: “I think this is the beginning of a period of social unrest.

“Tuesday’s strike, not very well supported, was partly a testing of muscles on both sides, just to see what the strengths would be.

“But I think if we do come to a dispute over pension reform then the moderate unions would also call their troops out on the streets and then you would have a much, much bigger social unrest.”

We’re also looking at why France – especially rural France – is so dependent on cars, and whether anything is likely to change for country-dwellers.

We’re looking at where in France has the stretchiest cheese, which footballer the French both love and love to hate, and when Paris’ fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral is likely to re-open.

And we know that lots of people loved Emily in Paris – but if you want a view of France beyond those few wealthy parts of Paris that tourists love, we’ve got some recommendations for French films that show a very different side of the country.

Talking France will now be taking a short break during the school holidays, but we will be back on November 10th, and until then you can find our complete back catalogue HERE.

If you liked the podcast, don’t forget to share it, or give us a rating on whichever platform you listen on. Merci! 

