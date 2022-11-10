PODCAST: France’s plans for language tests and new passport controls

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political columnist John Lichfield to look at what is happening in France right now.

There have been some major shocks for Marine Le Pen and her increasingly influential far-right party, which is now facing internal divisions and the suspension of one of its MPs after a racist outburst in parliament.

Find the Talking France podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

John Lichfield told us: “Since the election, the Rassemblement National party in parliament have been deliberately trying to appear quiet, respectable, hard-working. Le Pen wanted her new MPs to be serious and respectable in the hope of appearing as a government-in-waiting – an alternative to Macron.

“But then with this incident of the MP being suspended the veneer has cracked, as is often the case with Rassemblement National, and you see behind that respectable image to see what you’re really dealing with.”

The row comes as immigration is back on the table in France, with compulsory language tests for foreigners again on the table.

We’re also looking at why the Miss France contest is in trouble (and why so many people still watch it), which winter festivals to try out and whether France will have Christmas lights displays this year.

We’re answering reader questions about new EU passport control checks, and you can also hear Ben try to pass the quiz for Miss France contestants.

