MONEY

How safe is my purchase? What foreigners in France need to know about buying from non-French websites

Anyone ordering goods online from non-EU countries, such as the US or post-Brexit UK, will be aware they are likely to be subject to customs and VAT charges before they can take delivery of that product - but they could also miss out on EU consumer protections.

Published: 10 November 2022 11:42 CET
Photo: Free stock photos from www.rupixen.com / Pixabay

Whether it’s buying books, ordering furniture or booking flights, it’s not uncommon for foreigners in France to order things online from other countries – but the level of consumer protection for non-EU websites may be lower than you expected.

And for online orders it’s where the company is based that counts.

EU laws provide consumers with the following key rights on purchases, including those made online anywhere within the EU:

  • The right to truthful advertising;
  • The right to have faulty goods repaired or replaced;
  • The right to contracts without unfair clauses;
  • The right to return most goods purchased online within 14 days;
  • The right to goods and services on the same terms as local customers;
  • The right to free assistance from European Consumer Centres for problems with a trader based within the EU/EEA;
  • The right to extensive information in advance of purchase;
  • The right to a 14-day cooling-off period. This applies to online purchases but not for personalised items, hotel accommodation or car rental;
  • The right to a refund within 14 days of cancellation;
  • The right to have products delivered within 30 days (unless another timeframe is agreed);
  • The right to your express opt-in consent (for example, by ticking a box) before a trader can apply extra costs;
  • The right to the same price no matter the payment type used, for example credit cards.

But, if you’re ordering goods online from businesses based in countries outside the EU zone, these laws don’t apply.

Instead, your consumer rights will be set down in the law of the country in which the business is based, such as – for example – the UK. While consumer protection laws are often similar, it’s not impossible that you could come up against crucial differences.

You should therefore check what rights you have. These are often found in the terms and conditions sections that few people actually read but could make all the difference between getting a refund or not.

Customs charges and taxes

If you’re having items shipped into France from outside the EU, bear in mind that there will probably be customs charges to pay. You may also need to pay extra taxes before claiming your package, although some retailers add these on to the purchase price. 

Check where the business is based

If the business is based outside the EU, you may want to find an EU-based alternative, to ensure you have stronger legal rights should an issue arise. You also avoid any additional customs charges;

Buy from reputable retailers

When shopping online, it’s important to do some quick research, check reviews and social media pages. It doesn’t guarantee perfect service – all businesses make mistakes, but it is more likely you’ll be well treated by an after-sales professional;

Check the cancellation & returns policy

When buying goods online from non-EU based businesses, read the T&Cs on their website and check if you can return or cancel your order, if you change your mind;

Check for additional taxes or charges

If you are buying from a business outside of the EU, read the T&Cs on their website for details of any import taxes or additional charges that you may have to pay – for example, VAT or customs charges – on delivery;

Pay by card

When shopping online, pay by card so that if you do run into problems you may have the option of a chargeback from your credit or debit card provider;

Check that the website is secure

Before you put in your card details look out for an ‘s’ after ‘http’ at the beginning of the url and a padlock symbol in your browser’s toolbar, which show the website is secure. 

Flights

If you’re booking flights, it’s also important to check where the airline is based as this could be the difference between compensation or no compensation if your flight is cancelled or delayed.

The EU has strict rules in place stating when airlines must compensate passengers for delays or cancellations. These apply to all flights taking off from an EU country, such as France.

But flights into France from a non-EU country are only covered by these rules if the airline is based in the EU. So for example if you’re flying from the UK to France with the (Ireland-based) Ryanair you are covered by EU compensation rules. But if you take the same journey with the (UK-based Easyjet) then you are not. 

READ ALSO Your rights if your flight is cancelled or delayed

SECOND HOMES

MAPS: Where in France has the largest number of second-homes

France is a country of second homes - almost 1 in 10 properties is a holiday home, with buyers - both French and foreign - living their dream of a home by the sea or in the mountains. Here are some of the most popular areas.

Published: 8 November 2022 15:39 CET
MAPS: Where in France has the largest number of second-homes

Owning a second-home in France is a dream for many – both French and foreign alike. Some imagine a life on the Breton coastline enjoying fresh seafood and cidre, while others aspire to a chalet in the alps. 

Properties that do not function as a primary residence (maisons secondaires in French) are common in France, in fact according to a 2021 study by the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE), they make up approximately one in ten properties in France overall.

Using data from 2017, INSEE found that second-homes account for 3.2 million properties in France – of which around 90 percent have French owners and the remaining 320,000 are owned by people living in another country.

The largest single group of foreign second-home owners are Brits, followed by Belgians, Italians and Swiss. 

They are also more likely to be located in some parts of the country than others. Over a third (33 percent) are in mountainous areas, while about 18 percent are on the coast, particularly the west coast and around the Mediterranean.

When broken down by département, the preference to be near the water and the ski resorts becomes particularly visible, as shown on the map below:

When broken down by municipalities - or EPCI's (Public establishment of inter-municipal cooperation), a designation used by INSEE - it is easier to zoom in on the smaller localities within the départements shown in the map above that have the highest proportions of second home owners.

The five communes in France with the highest portion of second-homes are all in the mountains.

The area with the most second homes proportional to total properties, as of 2019, was Germ in the Haut-Pyrénées département - a ski resort where 96.97 percent of the properties are classified as second-homes.

As for the other top four communes, three are located in the Alps and the fourth is located in the Pyrenees mountains. All of these areas have over 92 percent of their local properties reported as second-homes.

The relatively cheap property prices in some parts of France, especially rural France, means that having a second home is not only the preserve of the super rich. French people often inherit family properties which can be used as a second home, and this plays a part in the French preference for taking summer holidays within France. 

However, being a second-home owner in France is becoming an increasingly expensive reality, as several areas that qualify as "zones tendues" - urban areas of more than 50,000 inhabitants with a housing shortage. In those areas, local authorities have the ability to increase taxes (taxe d’habitation) for second-homes.

READ MORE: Why some French cities are increasing taxes for second-home owners

The "zones tendues" which voted to increase the residence tax to the maximum 60 percent are Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, Nice, Biarritz, Arles, and Saint-Jean-de-Luz, with Marseille also recently voting to increase its taxe d'habitation as well.

While it is worth noting that several cities and localities might qualify as "zones tendues," that does not mean they have chosen to increase residence taxes. 

But the list of zones is growing, and the Loire-Atlantique city of Nantes was recently added to the list. You can check whether your town is in a zone tendue here.

Nevertheless - as shown on the maps, many second-home owners prefer to buy property away from the cities and most populous areas.

