POLITICS

France to let migrant rescue ship dock at Toulon

France said on Thursday that it would allow a rescue ship carrying more than 200 migrants to dock on its southern coast and disembark its passengers, harshly criticising Italy for failing to take them in.

Published: 10 November 2022 12:54 CET
Migrants look on and wait on the deck of the "Ocean Viking" rescue ship in the Gulf of Catania in the Mediterranean Sea in international waters on November 6, 2022. (Photo by VINCENZO CIRCOSTA / AFP)

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the Ocean Viking, whose passengers include 57 children, would be granted access to the military port of Toulon after a deepening standoff with Italy over whose responsibility it was to take them in.

Visibly angered by Rome’s refusal to accept the ship, Darmanin called its stance “incomprehensible”.

The ship “is located without any doubt in Italy’s search and rescue zone”, he said, adding that “it was Italy’s job to immediately designate a port to welcome this ship”.

The French-Italian tensions are the latest episode in a European standoff over where to disembark migrants picked up after trying to reach Europe from North Africa, with Rome increasingly frustrated at taking in the bulk of those rescued.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Darmanin also warned that “it is obvious that there will be extremely severe consequences for bilateral relations” with Italy.

He said France had already decided to freeze a plan to take 3,500 migrants currently in Italy, part of a European burden-sharing accord, and urged Germany and other EU nations to do the same.

Earlier Thursday, France said it was disembarking four of the 234 migrants aboard the Ocean Viking via helicopter for health reasons.

The charity that operates the ship, SOS Mediterranee, had made the request to French authorities after refusals by Italy to allow port access for the past week, even as sanitary conditions worsened onboard.

After Darmanin’s announcement, SOS Mediterranee said it felt “relief tainted with bitterness”.

A one-off decision

A spokeswoman for the charity told AFP earlier that “one of the patients is unstable and no longer reacting to treatment since October 27”.

“The two others were injured in Libya and because of this long wait for treatment, they risk having long-term health issues,” she said.

France had insisted that under international maritime law, Rome must grant access to the Ocean Viking and the 234 distressed migrants it rescued, not least after it granted access this week to three other rescue ships carrying hundreds of people.

Darmanin said the decision to allow the ship to dock, after two weeks at sea, was “exceptional” and would not guide future action.

But the arrival of Giorgia Meloni as the head of Italy’s most right-wing government in decades could also spark a repeat of the European migrant fights of four years ago, when French President Emmanuel Macron in particular clashed with Italy’s populist interior minister Matteo Salvini.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said this week that he was sending a signal to EU nations that they must play an even bigger part.

Rome wants “an agreement to establish, on the basis of population, how migrants with a right to asylum are relocated to various countries,” Tajani said ahead of a meeting of EU ministers next week.

Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has also urged a rapid disembarkment and warned that “politics should not be pursued at the expense of people in distress.”

Under international law, ships in distress or carrying rescued passengers must be allowed entry in the nearest port of call — which means Italy and often Malta are shouldering the burden of taking in those rescued after trying to cross the Mediterranean from Libya.

In June, around a dozen EU countries, including France, agreed to take in migrants who arrive in Italy and other main entry points.

So far this year, 164 asylum seekers have been moved from Italy to other nations in the bloc that have volunteered to accept  them.

But that is a tiny fraction of the more than 88,000 that have reached its shores so far this year, of which just 14 percent arrived after being rescued by NGO vessels, according to the Italian authorities.

According to the UN’s International Organization for Migration, 1,891 migrants have died or disappeared while trying to cross the Mediterranean so far this year.

ENVIRONMENT

France set to make solar panels compulsory in all large car parks

French car parks with more than 80 spaces will have to install solar panels within the next five years, as part of a package of measures aimed at boosting the country's renewables sector.

Published: 10 November 2022 11:01 CET
Large car parks in France might become a lot shadier and more eco-friendly with this new proposal that French Senators voted on as part of the country’s “Renewable Energies Bill.”

France’s upper house voted on Friday to adopt measures that would make solar panels compulsory in all car parks with more than 80 of spaces, so large supermarkets and stores would likely be included.

The version of the renewable energies bill voted on by the Senate has 21 articles, all of which deal with the technical and administrative ways France can increase the use of renewable energy, from wind turbines to solar panels.

While the bill still has to go back to the National Assembly to be reviewed before it is finalised, the current version would make it so that any parking lot with more than 80 spaces must install “photovoltaic shades” – or large solar panels over the spaces. This amends the original version of the text, which required parking lots of at least 2,500 metres squared to do so. 

For parking lots with 80 to 400 spaces, they will have up to five years to make the necessary adjustments, while parking lots with over 400 spaces would have only three. 

Overhead solar panels can already be seen in some French car parks, particularly lorry parks on autoroutes, but they are not widespread.

The bill allows for some exemptions, such as for parking spots reserved for heavy goods vehicles, and its final version is likely to come with other alterations.

The measure is part of the country’s continued “energy transition” goal, which is to move France away from dependence on fossil fuels. 

In September, President Macron announced that 80 turbines would enter full service by the end of the year, which are set to “provide up to 40 gigawatts” in service by 2050.

The French government has targeted vehicles and driving in other proposals as well. French president Emmanuel Macron recently announced an increase in the financial aid available for those who trade in their combustion engine cars for electric ones.

Disneyland Paris began plans to implement a large scale “solar canopy” in its main guest parking lot. The panels are set to produce 36 GWh per year of energy by 2023, which according to the company is equivalent to the annual energy consumption of a city with 17,400 inhabitants. 

