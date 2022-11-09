For members
STRIKES
What to expect from Thursday’s strikes in France
Thursday marks the third - and likely the most disruptive - in a series of three 'inter-professional' strikes called by the hardline CGT union in protest at the rising cost of living. From trains to planes, schools and Paris public transport, here's how services will be affected.
Published: 9 November 2022 12:07 CET
Updated: 9 November 2022 16:53 CET
Thursday is a strike day in France. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP
