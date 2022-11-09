What to expect from Thursday’s strikes in France

The one-day strike on Thursday, November 10th, follows two one-day actions in late October and early November, but is set to be the most disruptive yet.

The action has been called by the hardline CGT union in protests at the rising cost of living and below-inflation pay increases that many sectors have experienced. The union is also angry at the government’s use of emergency strike-breaking powers during earlier strikes at oil refineries that led to widespread petrol and diesel shortages at filling stations.

Here’s how services will be impacted on Thursday;

Paris

This time, disruption will be heavily concentrated on the French capital, where workers on the RATP public transport network have overwhelmingly backed the strike, declaring a jeudi noir (black Thursday) for services.

On the Metro half the lines will not be running at all – namely lines 2, 3bis, 5, 8, 10, 11 and 12.

Lines 3, 4, 6, 7, 7bis, 9 and 13 will operate only during rush hours – 7am to 9.30am and 4.30pm to 7.30pm – and will run limited services during these times.

Lines 1 and 14, which are automated, will run as normal but are likely to be extremely busy.

On the RER, line A will run 1 in 3 of its normal services and will stop at 9pm, while line B – which connects Paris to its two airports – will run normal hours but with only half or 1 in 3 of its normal services. The other RER lines are operated by SNCF, and are not expected to be heavily disrupted.

On the buses some lines will be heavily disrupted while trams will run mostly as normal, except for line 5 which will only have services between 5.30am and 10.30am, and 3.30pm and 8.30pm. Line 2 will run fewer services than normal.

Although the capital will be the worst affected, there is likely to be some disruption to services in the rest of France.

Trains – on the national rail network SNCF only one union – CGT-Cheminots – has announced that it will join the strike, which means disruption is likely to be very limited.

An updated timetable will be published on Wednesday evening, but it is expected to be comparable to the last strike day, when TGV and Intercité services ran as normal, while the local TER lines saw limited disruption. Local rail workers in Rouen and Montpellier have indicated that they intend to strike.

Postal workers – some staff at La Poste have indicated that they will strike, so there could be a delay in deliveries in some parts of the country.

Schools – the last strike took place during the school holidays, but schools are now back and some teachers have indicated that they intend to support the strike. The limited number who have declared so far means it is unlikely that schools will close, but some schools could see disruption to other services such as the canteen and after-school clubs.

Some local authorities – including Le Havre – have already announced that there will be “no school lunches, no after-school clubs” on Thursday.

Health workers – some healthcare workers have also announced a strike, although strike rules mean that frontline staff such as doctors and nurses will remain at work, but might take part in demonstrations. Some auxiliary services such as medical testing laboratories may experience disruption.

Flights – airline workers and airport staff have not joined the strike – they mostly won pay increases after strike action over the summer – so flights will operate as normal.

Demonstrations – demos are also planned, although since most other unions have elected not to join the CGT these are likely to be small affairs. the CGT’s secretary general Céline Verzeletti says they expect “between 150 and 200” points of demonstration around the country.

We will update this story throughout Wednesday.