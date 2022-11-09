Read news from:
Austria
STRIKES

What to expect from Thursday’s strikes in France

Thursday marks the third - and likely the most disruptive - in a series of three 'inter-professional' strikes called by the hardline CGT union in protest at the rising cost of living. From trains to planes, schools and Paris public transport, here's how services will be affected.

Published: 9 November 2022 12:07 CET
Updated: 9 November 2022 16:53 CET
Thursday is a strike day in France. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

The one-day strike on Thursday, November 10th, follows two one-day actions in late October and early November, but is set to be the most disruptive yet.

The action has been called by the hardline CGT union in protests at the rising cost of living and below-inflation pay increases that many sectors have experienced. The union is also angry at the government’s use of emergency strike-breaking powers during earlier strikes at oil refineries that led to widespread petrol and diesel shortages at filling stations.

Here’s how services will be impacted on Thursday;

Paris

This time, disruption will be heavily concentrated on the French capital, where workers on the RATP public transport network have overwhelmingly backed the strike, declaring a jeudi noir (black Thursday) for services.

On the Metro half the lines will not be running at all – namely lines 2, 3bis, 5, 8, 10, 11 and 12.

Lines 3, 4, 6, 7, 7bis, 9 and 13 will operate only during rush hours – 7am to 9.30am and 4.30pm to 7.30pm – and will run limited services during these times.

Lines 1 and 14, which are automated, will run as normal but are likely to be extremely busy.

On the RER, line A will run 1 in 3 of its normal services and will stop at 9pm, while line B – which connects Paris to its two airports – will run normal hours but with only half or 1 in 3 of its normal services. The other RER lines are operated by SNCF, and are not expected to be heavily disrupted.

On the buses some lines will be heavily disrupted while trams will run mostly as normal, except for line 5 which will only have services between 5.30am and 10.30am, and 3.30pm and 8.30pm. Line 2 will run fewer services than normal. 

Although the capital will be the worst affected, there is likely to be some disruption to services in the rest of France.  

Trains – on the national rail network SNCF only one union – CGT-Cheminots – has announced that it will join the strike, which means disruption is likely to be very limited.

An updated timetable will be published on Wednesday evening, but it is expected to be comparable to the last strike day, when TGV and Intercité services ran as normal, while the local TER lines saw limited disruption. Local rail workers in Rouen and Montpellier have indicated that they intend to strike. 

Postal workers – some staff at La Poste have indicated that they will strike, so there could be a delay in deliveries in some parts of the country.

Schools – the last strike took place during the school holidays, but schools are now back and some teachers have indicated that they intend to support the strike. The limited number who have declared so far means it is unlikely that schools will close, but some schools could see disruption to other services such as the canteen and after-school clubs.

Some local authorities – including Le Havre – have already announced that there will be “no school lunches, no after-school clubs” on Thursday. 

Health workers – some healthcare workers have also announced a strike, although strike rules mean that frontline staff such as doctors and nurses will remain at work, but might take part in demonstrations. Some auxiliary services such as medical testing laboratories may experience disruption.

Flights – airline workers and airport staff have not joined the strike – they mostly won pay increases after strike action over the summer – so flights will operate as normal.

Demonstrations – demos are also planned, although since most other unions have elected not to join the CGT these are likely to be small affairs. the CGT’s secretary general Céline Verzeletti says they expect “between 150 and 200” points of demonstration around the country. 

We will update this story throughout Wednesday.

TRAVEL NEWS

French rail workers set for regional strikes in December

Rail workers in northern France are planning a "major strike" during the month of December.

Published: 8 November 2022 10:46 CET
French rail workers set for regional strikes in December

Régis Hoffman, the head of the CFDT union for chéminots (rail workers) in the north-eastern region of Grand-Est, told BFMTV on Monday that he is planning “a major strike in December, in which there will be no or few trains running.”

Rail services in Grand-Est have already been affected by the train driver shortages, and according to Hoffman there are “simply not enough drivers left for the trains to be able to provide normally scheduled services,” which is why the union is calling for more resources.

The union boss said that the industrial action would likely start “before December 12th,” with more details forthcoming. Regional rail strikes usually impact on local TER services, with high-speed TGV trains less affected, although the level of disruption depends on how many workers heed the strike calls.

As of November 8th, only the CFDT union head released strike plans – meaning only workers represented by this union in the Grand-Est region are currently concerned.

The announcement comes as Paris transport workers with the RATP service prepare to go on strike Thursday, November 10th, though this industrial action will be focused on protesting the high cost of living. 

Several other French regions are struggling with a lack of train drivers – SNCF announced it would be cancelling 136 TER services for the north of France (Hauts-de-France) in October, and the RER services in Paris have also increased train cancellations due to a lack of drivers to run them. 

In response to these shortages, the French Minister of Transport, Clément Beaune, promised on Monday, while on a visit to Dunkirk, that he would “accelerate training and recruitment.”

Beaune also called on SNCF, the national French rail service, to come up with a plan “as quickly as possible” to address the lack of drivers.

